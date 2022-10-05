PREP VOLLEYBALL: Enterprise sweeps Houston Academy

Staff Reports



Enterprise swept Houston Academy 25-13, 25-18, 25-14 in a high school volleyball match on Tuesday afternoon.

Alivia Freeman earned eight kills and four blocks and Jadyn Britton eight kills, while Abigail Wiggins amassed five kills and seven digs to lead Enterprise. Morgan Williams had four kills and two blocks, Taylor Danford eight digs and three blocks. Heather Holtz delivered 23 assists and Lily Rhoades had three aces and 12 digs.

For Houston Academy, Whiddon Armstrong had eight kills and two digs, Mary Suzan Aman had five kills and two aces and Carryne Chancey had four kills and nine digs. Tylaya Lingo and Ann Davis Sinquefield both had three kills and Lingo also earned six digs. Abby Caldwell delivered 20 assists and nine digs. Kaleigh Heard and Onika Sukoff both had three digs.

Dothan defeats RE Lee: Dothan swept Class 7A, Region 2 foe Robert E. Lee 25-8, 25-19, 25-14.

People are also reading…

Zaele Curry earned three aces, six kills and four digs, Lauren Yu four aces, two kills and 11 assists and Isabella Doughtery a team-high eight kills. Amara Menefee had three aces and two kills, Peyton Preston had two aces and three kills, while Ella Wood had two kills and 11 assists. Marah Delgado added two aces and two digs and AnnaKay Karabin chipped in two kills.

Rehobeth wins two: Rehobeth defeated Wicksburg 25-14, 25-19 and Dale County 25-9, 25-18 to improve to 26-9 on the season.

Versus Wicksburg, Emma Arnold earned 11 kills, Helen Williamson seven kills and five digs and Kryslin Lane six kills and seven digs. Addison Benton delivered three aces and nine digs and Peyton Hartigan 24 assists, three kills and six digs. Adriana Delgado added eight digs and Carolyn Merrill seven digs.

Against Dale County, Arnold earned 17 kills, three aces and two digs, Williamson amassed four kills, two aces and three digs and Hartigan delivered 24 assists. Merrill had three kills and three digs. Benton added two aces, while Delgado and Emerson Trotter had three digs each with Trotter also with two assists. Lane added two kills.

Wicksburg splits: Wicksburg lost to Rehobeth 25-14, 25-19, but beat Dale County 25-14, 25-19 in a tri-match Tuesday.

Against Rehobeth, Emily Espinoza had two kills and four blocks, Bella Hicks distributed 10 assists and Saylah King had nine digs. Ella Grace Kelly had three kills and Lana Carpenter two blocks.

Versus Dale County, Espinoza and Bella Sellers both earned seven kills and Sellers added two aces. Hicks delivered 24 assists and also had two aces and three kills. Reagan Bull picked up five kills and King amassed two aces, two assists and six digs.

Eufaula sweeps Carroll: Eufaula defeated Carroll 25-9, 25-20, 25-14.

Kyla Richardson earned 12 kills, eight aces and six digs, Tyonna Respress delivered 24 assists, three kills, two aces and four digs and Shelby Streeter had eight kills, seven digs and two aces/

Samson splits: Samson split two close matches, losing to Brantley 26-24, 26-24 and beating Geneva 28-30, 27-25, 15-13.

For the day, Paige Norris earned 13 kills and six blocks, Alli Brooke Godwin 10 kills and two aces and Makayla Phillips eight kills, nine blocks and two aces. Shaylei Mock and Ava Robertson both delivered 35 assists with Mock also earning four kills and Robertson eight blocks. Brantley Edberg added four kills.

Goshen falls to Luverne: Goshen fell to Luverne 25-22, 18-25, 25-14, 25-20.

Kaci Wilkes earned 12 kills, 18 digs and three assists, Jaci Rushing 12 assists and three digs, while Alyssa Pippens had three kills and 13 digs and Emily Hussey had 12 digs.

Pike Liberal Arts Downs Barbour Co: Pike Liberal Arts defeated Barbour County 25-14, 25-9, 25-14.

For Barbour County, Tamia Peterson scored on six points and Enasia Ivory, Jaden Robinson and TyLasha Hamilton served on two each.

Enterprise edges HA: Enterprise’s junior varsity team rallied to edge Houston Academy 23-25, 25-18, 15-13.

Lee Lott had three aces and eight assists, Lily Stracener had three aces and four digs and Izzy Bryant had eight assists for EHS. Virginia Townsend had five kills and two aces, Karsyn Hamm had five kills and two blocks. Alana Hayes also had two blocks.

For HA, Molly Rutland had two aces, 14 assists and four digs, Emma King Armstrong had five kills, four blocks and three digs and Millie Gay had seven kills and two digs. Monika Howard had four kills and two blocks, while Mallory Magrino earned 15 digs. Emily Adams added two aces and Louisa Faulk chipped in two digs.

Dothan Downs RE Lee: Dothan defeated RE Lee 25-15, 25-6.

Lindsey Bright delivered six aces and three assists, Catherine Famer four aces and five assists to lead Dothan. Maggie Benton had two kills and two blocks, while Laney Calhoun had three kills and Kelsey Peaden, Brantlee McCarthy and Arela Cotton had two kills each. Harmoni Descalzi and Maylee Lancaster had two aces each. Mia Mercado had two digs.

Eufaula Downs Carroll: Eufaula beat Carroll 25-16, 25-19.

Zyonn McKinnon had six aces and two digs, Eden Coates had four aces and three kills and Olivia Whitehead had two aces, two kills, four assists and three digs.

Geneva County sweeps Florala: Geneva County swept Florala 25-21, 25-19.

Catlyn Pollard earned 12 aces, four kills and six assists and Lillie Claire Turner delivered five aces, six kills and eight assists. Kyleigh Saunders amassed four kills, three blocks and five digs and Raine Dunn contributed six digs.

Pike Liberal Arts Downs Barbour County: Pike Liberal Arts defeated Barbour County 25-2, 25-12.

Tiana Boykins served on two points and Zoi Grubbs had an ace for Barbour County.