Prep volleyball district results and pairings – Macomb Daily

Volleyball

Districts

Division 1

Host Berkley

NOV. 1: Berkley 3, Warren-Mott 0; Royal Oak 3, Detroit Renaissance 1

NOV. 3: Berkley vs. Detroit Mumford, 5: Royal Oak vs. Oak Park, 6:30

NOV. 4: Championship, 6

Host Grosse Pointe North

NOV. 1: Grosse Pointe South 3, Lakeview 0

NOV. 3: Grosse Pointe South vs. Harper Woods, 5; Hamtramck vs. Grosse Pointe North, 6:30

NOV. 4: Championship, 6

Hosted by Warren Woods-Tower

OCT. 31: Roseville 3, Sterling Heights 0; Warren Woods-Tower 3, Fraser 2

NOV. 2: Cousino 3, Roseville 2; Warren Woods-Tower 3, Lake Shore 0

NOV. 3: Championship, 6

Host Stevenson

NOV. 1: L’Anse Creuse North 3, Chippewa Valley 0; Dakota 3, Ford 0

NOV. 3: L’Anse Creuse North vs. L’Anse Creuse, 5; Dakota vs. Stevenson, 7

NOV. 4: Championship, 6

Host Port Huron

NOV. 1: Utica 3, Port Huron 1; Eisenhower 3, Anchor Bay 0

NOV. 3: Utica vs. Port Huron Northern, 5; Eisenhower vs. Romeo, 7

NOV. 5. Championship, 6

Division 2

Host Hazel Park

OCT. 31: Hazel Park 3, Ferndale University 0

NOV. 2: Fitzgerald 3, Lincoln 0; Hazel Park 3, Ferndale 0

NOV. 3: Championship, 7

Host Chandler Park

OCT. 31: Eastpointe 3, Detroit Osborn 0

NOV. 2: South Lake 3, Detroit East English 0; Chandler Park 3, Eastpointe 0

NOV. 4: Championship, 5

Host Lutheran North

OCT. 31: Regina 3, Center Line 0

NOV. 2: Lamphere 3, Michigan Collegiate 0; Regina 3, Lutheran North 1

NOV. 4: Championship, 7

Host Algonac

OCT. 31: Marysville 3, Marine City 1; Algonac 3, Armada 1

NOV. 2: Richmond 3, Algonac 2; Marysville 3, St. Clair 2

NOV. 3: Championship, 6

Division 3

Host Clawson

NOV. 1: Clawson 3, Clintondale 0; Bishop Foley 3, Mount Clemens 0

NOV. 3: Clawson vs. New Haven, 5:30; Bishop Foley vs. Lutheran Northwest, 7

NOV. 4: Championship, 6:30

Host Brown City

NOV. 1: Brown City 3, Sandusky 2; Memphis 3, Landmark 0

NOV. 3: Brown City vs. Marlette, 6; Memphis vs. Capac, 7:30

NOV. 4: Championship, 6

Division 4

Host Dryden

OCT. 31: Dryden 3, Austin 0; Cardinal Mooney 3, Merritt 0; Parkway Christian 3, Kimball New Life 0

NOV. 2: Cardinal Mooney 3, Dryden 0; Parkway Christian 3, Math & Science 0

NOV. 3: Championship, 6:30