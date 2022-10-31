Prep volleyball district pairings – Macomb Daily

Volleyball

Districts

Division 1

Host Berkley

NOV. 1: Warren-Mott vs. Berkley, 6; Detroit Renaissance vs. Royal Oak, 6:30

NOV. 3: Warren-Mott/Berkley vs. Detroit Mumford, 5: Renaissance/Royal Oak vs. Oak Park, 6:30

NOV. 4: Championship, 6

Host Grosse Pointe North

NOV. 1: Lakeview vs. Grosse Pointe South, 6

NOV. 3: Grosse Pointe South/Lakeview vs. Harper Woods, 5; Hamtramck vs. Grosse Pointe North, 6:30

NOV. 4: Championship, 6

Hosted by Warren Woods-Tower

OCT. 31: Roseville vs. Sterling Heights, 5; Fraser vs. Warren Woods-Tower, 6:30

NOV. 2: Roseville/Sterling Heights vs. Cousino, 5; Fraser/Warren Wood-Tower vs. Lake Shore, 6:30

NOV. 3: Championship, 6

Host Stevenson

NOV. 1: Chippewa Valley vs. L’Anse Creuse North, 5; Dakota vs. Ford, 7

NOV. 3: Chippewa Valley/L’Anse Creuse North vs. L’Anse Creuse, 5; Dakota/Ford vs. Stevenson, 7

NOV. 4: Championship, 6

Host Port Huron

NOV. 1: Utica vs. Port Huron, 5; Anchor Bay vs. Eisenhower, 7;

NOV. 3: Utica/Port Huron vs. Port Huron Northern, 5; Anchor Bay/Eisenhower vs. Romeo, 7

NOV. 5. Championship, 6

Division 2

Host Hazel Park

OCT. 31: Ferndale University vs. Hazel Park, 6

NOV. 2: Fitzgerald vs. Lincoln, 5:30; Ferndale University/Hazel Park vs. Ferndale, 7

NOV. 3: Championship, 7

Host Chandler Park

OCT. 31: Detroit Osborn vs. Eastpointe, 5

NOV. 2: South Lake vs. Detroit East English, 5; Detroit Osborn/Eastpointe vs. Chandler Park, 6:30

NOV. 4: Championship, 5

Host Lutheran North

OCT. 31: Regina vs. Center Line, 5

NOV. 2: Michigan Collegiate vs. Lamphere, 5:30; Regina/Center Line vs. Lutheran North, 7

NOV. 4: Championship, 7

Host Algonac

OCT. 31: Marine City vs. Marysville, 5; Armada vs. Algonac, 7

NOV. 2: Marine City/Marysville vs. St. Clair, 5

NOV. 3: Championship, 6

Division 3

Host Clawson

NOV. 1: Clintondale vs. Clawson, 5:30; Mount Clemens vs. Bishop Foley, 7

NOV. 3: Clintondale//Clawson vs. New Haven, 5:30; Mount Clemens vs. Bishop Foley vs. Lutheran Northwest, 7

NOV. 4: Championship, 6:30

Host Brown City

NOV. 1: Brown City vs. Sandusky, 6; Memphis vs. Landmark, 7:30

NOV. 3: Brown City/Sandusky vs. Marlette, 6; Memphis/Landmark vs. Capac, 7:30

NOV. 4: Championship, 6

Division 4

Host Dryden

OCT. 31: Austin vs. Dryden, 4; Cardinal Mooney at Merritt, 4:30; Kimball New Life at Parkway Christian, 5

NOV. 2: Austin/Dryden vs. Cardinal Mooney/Merritt, 5; Parkway Christian/New Life vs. Math & Science, 6:30

NOV. 3: Championship, 6:30