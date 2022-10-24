Prep volleyball district and subdistrict scores and schedules

CLASS A DISTRICTS

A-1

monday–Omaha Benson at Omaha Westview, TBA; Tuesday–Columbus at Omaha Burke, 6; Benson/Westview Winner at Papillion-La Vista South, 6; Wednesday–final, TBA.

A-2

monday–Omaha Bryan at North Platte, 5; Tuesday–Kearney at Millard North, 6; Bryan/North Platte Winner at Lincoln Southwest, 6. Wednesday–final, TBA.

A-3

monday–Omaha North at Lincoln Northeast, 6; Tuesday–Norfolk at Elkhorn South, 6; North/Northeast Winner at Papillion-La Vista, 6; Wednesday–final, 6.

A-4

monday–Omaha South at Lincoln High, 6; Tuesday–Millard South at Grand Island, 6:30; South/Lincoln High Winner at Omaha Westside, 6; Wednesday–final, 6.

A-5

monday–Omaha Buena Vista at Omaha Northwest, 6; Tuesday–Bellevue East at Fremont, 6; Buena Vista/Northwest Winner at Lincoln East, 6; Wednesday–final, TBA.

A-6

Tuesday–Omaha Central at Gretna, 6; Lincoln North Star at Omaha Marian, 6; Wednesday–final, TBA.

A-7

Tuesday–Bellevue West at Millard West, TBA; Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln Pius X, 7; Wednesday–final, TBA.

CLASS B DISTRICTS

B-1 at Waverly

Tuesday–Plattsmouth vs. Nebraska City, 5; Plattsmouth/Nebraska City Winner vs. Waverly, 6:15.

B-2 at Omaha Skutt

Tuesday–Ralston vs. Omaha Skutt, 6; Omaha Mercy vs. Omaha Duchesne, 7; Wednesday–final, 6.

B-3 at Elkhorn North

Tuesday–Elkhorn vs. Bennington, 5; Elkhorn/Bennington Winner vs. Elkhorn North, 6:30.

B-4 at Blair

Tuesday–Schuyler vs. South Sioux City, 5; Schuyler/South Sioux City Winner vs. Blair, 6:30.

B-5 at Norris

Tuesday–Beatrice vs. Crete, 5; Winner vs. Norris, 6.

B-6 at Seward

Tuesday–Lincoln Northwest vs. York, 6; Northwest/York Winner vs. Seward, 7:30.

B-7 at Grand Island Northwest

Tuesday–Lexington vs. Grand Island Northwest, 5; McCook vs. Hastings, 6:30; Wednesday–final, 6.

B-8 at Sidney

Tuesday–Alliance vs. Sidney, 5; Gering vs. Scottsbluff, 6:30; Wednesday–final, 6.

CLASS C-1 SUBDISTRICTS

C1-1 at Syracuse

monday–Auburn vs. Syracuse, 6; Falls City vs. Fairbury, 7:30; Tuesday–final, 6.

C1-2 at Platteview

monday–Omaha Gross vs. Conestoga, 4:30; Gross/Conestoga Winner vs. Platteview, 7:30; Cornerstone vs. Ashland-Greenwood, 6; Tuesday–final, 7.

C1-3 at Douglas County West

monday–Fort Calhoun vs. Boys Town, 4:30; Fort Calhoun/Boys Town Winner vs. DC West, 7; Omaha Roncalli vs. Omaha Concordia, 5:45; Tuesday–final, 6.

C1-4 at North Bend

monday–Wahoo vs. Arlington, 5; Wahoo/Arlington Winner vs. North Bend, 7; Neumann vs. Yutan, 6. Tuesday–final, 7.

C1-5 at Logan View

monday–Wayne vs. Winnebago, 5; West Point-Beemer vs. Tekamah-Herman, 6; Wayne/Winnebago Winner vs. Logan View/SS, 7; Tuesday–final, 7.

C1-6 at Malcolm

monday–Raymond Central vs. Malcolm, 5:30; Milford vs. Lincoln Christian, 7; Tuesday–final, 7.

C1-7 at Columbus Lakeview

monday–Scotus CC vs. Central City, 5; David City vs. Aurora, 6:30; Scotus/Central City Winner vs. Lakeview, 8; Tuesday–final, 7.

C1-8 at Pierce

monday–Madison vs. Pierce, 6; Boone Central vs. Battle Creek, 7:15; Tuesday–final, 7.

C1-9 at Minden

monday–St. Paul vs. Gibbon, 4:30; Adams Central vs. Grand Island Central Catholic, 6; St. Paul/Gibbon Winner vs. Minden, 7:30; Tuesday–final, 7.

C1-10 at Ord

monday–Valentine vs. Ord, 6; O’Neill vs. Ainsworth, 7:15; Tuesday–final, 7.

C1-11 at Gothenburg

monday–Holdrege v. Cozad, 5; Broken Bow vs. Kearney Catholic, 6; Holdrege/Cozad Winner vs. Gothenburg, 7:30; Tuesday–final, 7.

C1-12 at Ogallala

monday–Chadron vs. Bridgeport, 4:30 MT; Chase County vs. Hershey, 5:45 MT; Chadron/Bridgeport Winner vs. Ogallala, 7 MT; Tuesday–final, 6 MT.

CLASS C-2 SUBDISTRICTS

C2-1 at Freeman

monday–Southern vs. Wilber-Clatonia, 4; Tri County vs. Johnson County, 5:15; Southern/Wilber-Clatonia Winner vs. Freeman, 7; Tuesday–final, 6:30.

C2-2 at Lincoln Lutheran

monday–Weeping Water vs. Louisville, 4:15; Lourdes CC vs. Palmyra, 6; Weeping Water/Louisville Winner vs. Lutheran, 7:45; Tuesday–final, 6:30.

C2-3 at Archbishop Bergan

monday–Guardian Angels CC vs. Brownell Talbot, 5; Omaha Christian vs. Oakland-Craig, 6:30; GACC/Brownell Talbot Winner vs. Bergan, 8; Tuesday–final, 7.

C2-4 at Wakefield

monday–Omaha Nation vs. Wakefield, 5:30; Homer vs. Pender, 7; Tuesday–final, 7.

C2-5 at Crofton

monday–Hartington-Newcastle v Crofton, 6; Laurel-CC vs. Ponca, 7:15; Tuesday–final, TBA.

C2-6 at Clarkson

monday–Stanton vs. Lutheran Northeast, 4:30; Humphrey/LHF vs. Wisner-Pilger, 5:45; Stanton/Lutheran Northeast Winner vs. Clarkson/Leigh, 7; Tuesday–final, 6:30.

C2-7 at Cross County

monday–Shelby/Rising City vs. Aquinas, 4:30; Centennial vs. Fullerton, 6; Shelby/Rising City-Aquinas Winner vs. Cross County, 7:30; Tuesday–final, 6:30.

C2-8 at Sutton

monday–Fillmore Central vs. Sutton, 5:30; Superior vs. Thayer Central, 7; Tuesday–final, 7.

C2-9 at Amherst

monday–Wood River vs. Arcadia/Loup City, 5; Doniphan-Trumbull vs. Centura, 6:30; Wood River-Arcadia/Loop City Winner vs. Amherst, 7:30; Tuesday–final, 6.

C2-10 at Summerland

monday–North Central vs. Summerland, 5:30; West Holt vs. Elkhorn Valley, 7; Tuesday–final, 7.

C2-11 at Southwest

monday–Sutherland vs. North Platte SP, 4:30; Southern Valley vs. South Loup, 6; Sutherland/North Platte SP Winner vs. Southwest, 7:30; Tuesday–final, 6:30.

C2-12 at Bayard

monday–Perkins County v. Mitchell, 4 MT; Hemingford vs. Gordon-Rushville, 5:30 MT; Perkins County/Mitchell Winner vs. Bayard, 7 MT; Tuesday–final, 6 MT.

CLASS D-1 SUBDISTRICTS

D1-1 at Meridian

monday–Dorchester at Pawnee City, 5; Sterling vs. Johnson-Brock, 6:15; Dorchester/Pawnee City Winner vs. Meridian, 7:30; Tuesday–final, 7.

D1-2 at Elmwood-Murdock

monday–Parkview Christian vs. Elmwood-Murdock, 5; Cedar Bluffs vs. East Butler, 6:30; Tuesday–final, 6.

D1-3 at Bancroft-Rosalie

monday–Walthill vs. Bancroft-Rosalie, 6; Lyons-Decatur Northeast vs. Tri County Northeast, 7:30; Tuesday–final, 7.

D1-4 at Norfolk Catholic

monday–Bloomfield vs. Osmond, 4:30; Wausa vs. Hartington CC, 6; Bloomfield/Osmond Winner vs. Norfolk Catholic, 7:30; Tuesday–final, 6.

D1-5 at Elgin

monday–Boyd County vs. Creighton, 5; Niobrara/Verdigre vs. Plainview, 6:15; Boyd County/Creighton Winner vs. Elgin/PJ, 7:30; Tuesday–final, 7.

D1-6 at Nebraska Christian

monday–Twin River vs. Nebraska Christian, 5:30; Riverside vs. Central Valley, 7; Tuesday–final, 6:30.

D1-7 at Shickley

monday–Sandy Creek vs. McCool Junction, 4:30; Heartland vs. Deshler, 6; Sandy Creek/McCool Junction Winner vs. BDS, 7:30; Tuesday–final, 7.

D1-8 at Hastings St. Cecilia

monday–Kenesaw vs. Blue Hill, 4; Red Cloud vs. Silver Lake, 5:30; Kenesaw/Blue Hill Winner vs. Hastings St. Cecilia, 7; Tuesday–final, 7.

D1-9 at Axtell

monday–Elm Creek vs. Axtell, 5; Alma vs. Loomis, 6:30; Tuesday–final, 6.

D1-10 at SEM

monday–Pleasanton vs. Ravenna, 4:30; Twin Loup vs. Burwell, 6; Pleasanton/Ravenna Winner vs. SEM, 7:30; Tuesday–final, 6:30.

D1-11 at Cambridge

monday–Hi-Line vs. Cambridge, 5:30; Arapahoe vs. Maywood-Hayes Center, 7; Tuesday–final, 6.

D1-12 at South Platte

monday–Sandhills Valley vs. Maxwell, 3 MT; Kimball vs. Morrill, 4:30 MT; Sandhills Valley/Maxwell Winner vs. South Platte, 6 MT; Tuesday–final, 6 MT.

CLASS D-2 SUBDISTRICTS

D2-1 at Diller-Odell

monday–Lewiston vs. Diller-Odell, 5:30; Humboldt-TRS vs. Falls City SH, 7; Tuesday–final, 7.

D2-2 at High Plains

monday–Nebraska Lutheran vs. Friend, 5; Hampton vs. Exeter-Milligan, 6:15; Nebraska Lutheran/Friend Winner vs. High Plains, 7:30; Tuesday–final, 7.

D2-3 at Howells

monday–Osceola vs. St. Edward, 4:30; Mead vs. Humphrey SF, 5:45; Osceola/St. Edward Winner vs. Howells-Dodge, 7; Tuesday–final, 7.

D2-4 at Wynot

monday–Santee vs. Wynot, 5:30; Randolph vs. Winside, 7; Tuesday–final, 7.

D2-5 at St. Mary’s

monday–CWC vs. St. Mary’s, 6; Neligh-Oakdale vs. Stuart, 7;15; Tuesday–final, 7.

D2-6 at Shelton

monday–Palmer vs. Heartland Lutheran, 5; Elba vs. Ansley-Litchfield, 6:15; Palmer-Heartland Lutheran Winner vs. Shelton, 7:30; Tuesday–final, 6:30.

D2-7 at Lawrence-Nelson

monday–Franklin vs. Harvard, 5; Giltner vs. Wilcox-Hildreth, 6:30; Franklin/Harvard Winner vs. Lawrence-Nelson, 8; Tuesday–final, 7.

D2-8 at Overton

monday–Brady vs. Bertrand, 4; Medicine Valley vs. Anselmo-Merna, 5:30; Brady/Bertrand Winner vs. Overton, 7; Tuesday–final, 6.

D2-9 at Wallace

monday–Hitchcock County vs. Dundy County-Stratton, 4; Wauneta-Palisade vs. Paxton, 5:30; Hitchcock County/Dundy Country-Stratton Winner vs. Wallace, 7; Tuesday–final, 6.

D2-10 at Garden County

monday–Hyannis vs. Mullen, 4 MT; Arthur County vs. Sandhills/Thedford, 5:30 MT; Hyannis/Mullen Winner vs. Garden County, 7 MT; Tuesday–final, 6 MT.

D2-11 at Potter-Dix

monday–Minatare v. Banner County, 3 MT; Creek Valley vs. Leyton, 4:30 MT; Minatare/Banner County Winner vs. Potter-Dix, 6 MT; Tuesday–final, 6 MT.

D2-12 at Hay Springs

monday–Crawford vs. Hay Springs, 5 MT; Cody-Kilgore vs. Sioux County, 6:30 MT; Tuesday–final, 6 MT.