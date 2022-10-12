Prep volleyball: Carlton, Hermantown come together for night of giving – Cloquet Pine Journal

CARLTON — The Carlton and Hermantown communities came together to raise $1,222 as part of the Bulldog volleyball team’s fifth-annual Cancer Night benefit event at Carlton High School on Monday, Oct. 10.

All of the proceeds generated from ticket sales, concessions and a 50/50 raffle were donated to 2002 Hermantown High School Graduate Mike Anderson, who has been battling glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, for the past seven years.

Anderson’s wife and caretaker, Jen, shared her gratitude for the outpouring of support shown by the two communities.

“We’ve seen a ton of support from Hermantown in the past with Mike, but seeing other communities like Carlton able to just show their support for someone that’s not local was just completely amazing to us, and we’ll be forever Grateful for the Carlton community for showing their love and support for our family, even a family that’s not currently living in Carlton,” Anderson said. “(It’s) something that we’ll always cherish and Hang onto.”

Anderson was diagnosed in May 2015 after dealing with headaches and vision changes, which prompted a doctor’s visit. There, Doctors discovered Anderson had a large tumor on the right side of his brain.

In the years that followed, Anderson has undergone five brain surgeries, two rounds of radiation and five rounds of chemotherapy among numerous other treatments.

At the most recent visit with Anderson’s doctors, the family was informed that options for care have been exhausted, and even with another round of radiation, Mike has months to live.

Anderson’s ongoing battle was front and center for the organizers of Monday’s benefit, as players, coaches and community members all chipped in to ensure that it was a success.

Members of the Hermantown volleyball team, under the direction of Coach Jessica Williams, wore gray warmup jerseys before the match. Gray is the ribbon color associated with brain cancer awareness.

The Carlton players also showed their support through a bake sale.

“The players all made baked goods … and then a bunch of the parents and kids (made) care baskets for not only Mike, but for his wife and little girl (Emmie Kay),” Carlton Coach Barb Soukkala said.

“Small communities (are) always willing to help out and step up when people need help,” she added.

Williams said she was inspired by the event and added that the Hermantown program may adopt a similar tradition in the future.

“We’re going to try to start just because it’s such a good tradition and it’s for a great cause. For them to have no one in their community (to assist) and then to reach out to us was absolutely amazing. It was very cool,” Williams said.

Anyone interested in supporting the Anderson family, can stop by The Anderson Family Benefit at Skyline Social and Games on Sunday, Oct. 16, from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm Donations can also be sent through their GoFundMe page.