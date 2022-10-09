PREP SOCCER: Viking, Timberwolf teams to play for regional titles





• GIRLS

COEUR d’ALENE — Senior Elise Frazier scored off a corner kick in the third minute, and the second-seeded Coeur d’Alene Vikings held off the third-seeded Lewiston Bengals 1-0 in the opening round of the 5A Region 1 tournament at Coeur d’Alene High is Saturday.

“The ball came out to Elise and she slotted it to one of the corners of the goal,” Coeur d’Alene Coach Andy Vredenburg said. “Lewiston’s keeper (Allison Olson) is good, but Elise hit it in the perfect spot. She (Olson) almost got to it, but Elise just placed it perfect.”

Coeur d’Alene (6-9-1) faces Lake City in the regional title game on Tuesday at 3:30 pm

“The girls defended really well today,” Vredenburg said. “If we start finishing our chances and sharpening a few things, we’ll be tough. We had a bunch of really good opportunities today. Hats off to Lewiston. When they come up, they play hard and it was definitely a battle today.”

Lewiston finishes 7-6-2.

First half — 1, Cd’A, 3rd, Elise Frazier (Berkley Owens). Second half — none.

Shots on goal — Lew 5, Cd’A 15.

Saves—Lew, Allison Olson 14; Cd’A, Jay Ziegler 5.

Lake City 8

Post Falls 0

COEUR d’ALENE — Senior Delaney Moczan had a goal and four assists for the top-seeded Timberwolves in a win over the fourth-seeded Trojans in the opening round of the 5A Region 1 tournament at the Irma Anderl Soccer Complex.

“She was all over the place today,” said Lake City Coach Matt Ruchti of Moczan, who moved to the area from Las Vegas over the summer. “To have a goal and four assists is tough to do. But she’s a quality player and fits right into our program from the moment she stepped on the field. She plays with high energy and a tremendous engine. There’s no quit in that kid.”

Seniors Elliotte Kortus and Georgia Whitehead had two goals each for Lake City (14-0-0), which hosts Coeur d’Alene in the regional championship match on Tuesday at 3:30 pm

Post Falls finishes 0-13-1.

First half — 1, LC, Georgia Whitehead (Elliotte Kortus), 3:00. 2, LC, MacKenzie Goings (Kortus), 10:00. 3, LC, Delaney Moczan (Goings), 1:00 p.m. 4, LC, Kortus (Moczan), 14:00. 5, LC, Whitehead (Moczan), 6 p.m. 6, LC, Quinn Kennedy (Reagan Cherry), 26:00. Second half — 7, LC, Kortus (Moczan), 55:00. 8, LC, Olivia Azzolini (Moczan), 58:00.

Shots on goal — PF 0, LC 22.

Saves — PF, Ellie McGowan 8, Emma Christensen 4; LC, Acaja Scott 0.

• BOYS

Coeur d’Alene 3

Lewiston 1

COEUR d’ALENE — Tied 1-1 in the final moments, a potential spark wanted in the match for the top-seeded Vikings.

So Coeur d’Alene Coach Braden Ridgewell rolled the dice.

Senior Zak Wenglikowski, who broke his foot during a Sept. 27 game at Sandpoint, asked into the game in the 70th minute.

“He showed up to the game with a boot on, but had his cleats with him,” Ridgewell said. “They told me ‘you’ve got to let me play in the last five minutes.’ For morale, and his mom said it was OK, so I did it.”

In the 78th minute, Nate Wyatt scored the tiebreaking goal on an assist from Markus Noble, then Cooper Prohaska scored his second goal of the day a minute later to seal the game.

“Maybe Zak going in was what we needed,” Ridgewell said. “They gave us a big run and got a shot off to kind of spark us. There was never a sense of giving up on the game, but our guys needed something. And Zak brought it.”

Coeur d’Alene (9-1-2) hosts Lake City in the regional championship match on Wednesday at 3:30 pm

Fourth-seeded Lewiston finishes 3-9-0.

First half — 1, Cd’A, Cooper Prohaska (Markus Noble), 21:00. 2, Lew, Jesse Cook (Teddy Kessler), 10 p.m. Second half — 3, Cd’A, Nate Wyatt (Noble), 78:00. 4, Cd’A, Prohaska (Wyatt Smalley), 79:00.

Shots on goal — Lew 5, Cd’A 29.

Saves — Lew, Noah Acord, 13; Cd’A, Dylan Jones 5.

Lake City 3

Post Falls 0

COEUR d’ALENE — Benji Deming had three saves for the second-seeded Timberwolves in a win over the third-seeded Trojans in the opening round of the 5A Region 1 tournament at the Irma Anderl Soccer Complex.

“It’s always tough trying to beat a team for the third time in a season — and Post Falls made it tough for us today,” first-year Lake City Coach Kevin Jump said. “We created several opportunities, but were missing some quality on our chances. Dominic Roberts was outstanding for Post Falls in goal today. Our team energy was high and we were Relentless with our Defending all afternoon.”

Lake City (9-3-1) travels to Coeur d’Alene for the regional Championship game on Wednesday at 3:30 pm

Post Falls finishes 2-8-1.

First half — 1, LC, Jacob Molina (Connor Jump), 34:00. 2, LC, Kai Dello (Spencer Nelson), 39:00. Second half — 3, LC, Bryant Donovan (Jump), 64:00.

Shots on goal — PF 3, LC 27.

Saves—PF, Dominic Roberts 15; LC, Benji Deming 3.