PREP SOCCER: St. Mary’s, Phoenix advance to semis – Medford News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News

With the score tied 2-all and only about 25 minutes left in regulation, St. Mary’s boys soccer Coach Eisa Tiaatoto provided one simple Tactical piece of advice to his players Saturday at Lithia & Driveway Fields.

“I just told them they needed to pass the ball to the feet and not to the space to run into,” said Tiaatoto, “and that plan worked.”

With skillful leaders like Juniors Leandro Cronk and Chris Kranenburg and freshman Jose Mondesi, it worked like a charm as fifth-seeded St. Mary’s edged visiting Dayton, 3-2, in the quarterfinal round of the Class 3A/2A/1A state playoffs.

In the 70th minute, Cronk carried the ball in the center of the field and saw an opportunity with the Speedy Mondesi nearby and put a perfect lead pass on his feet and the freshman did the rest with a beautiful Strike to put the Crusaders (14- 1) ahead for good.

“I’m very proud of them,” said Tiaatoto of his squad. “From now it’s going to be Harder and Harder the more we go forward.”

Having come out of league play unbeaten amid largely lopsided scores, St. Mary’s found itself tested by the No. 13 Pirates throughout as the Crusaders Secured their first spot in the semifinals since 2018.

“It was a tough one,” added Tiaatoto. “They’re a tough team with a lot of speed.”

Cronk was taken down in the box to earn a penalty kick that he deposited into the goal to open scoring in the 26th minute.

Dayton was able to tie it up in the 43rd minute after capitalizing on a failed clearance by the Crusaders, but Mondesi regained the advantage with a goal not long after.

Once again, though, the Pirates scored in the 53rd minute to make it 2-all and left Tiaatoto to refocus his players’ energies for the stretch run.

The win was the 14th straight for St. Mary’s after a season-opening 1-0 loss to Catlin Gabel. The Crusaders will play in the semifinals on Tuesday against the Winner of Saturday’s late-night match between No. 1 Oregon Episcopal and No. 9 Riverside.

PHOENIX 1, HIDDEN VALLEY 0, OT: At Murphy, Phoenix freshman Antonio Camargo scored off a cross from junior Jacob Moody in the 84th minute and the Pirates squeezed in defensively to preserve an overtime win in the Class 4A state quarterfinals.

The Pirates (9-6-1) advanced to face another Skyline Conference opponent in Tuesday’s semifinals in Henley, with the game set for Klamath Falls.

Moody provided a hustling presence on both ends of the field, while Dominic Crenshaw led the defense and Julius Bolstad came up with three saves against Hidden Valley (10-4-2).

Girls

NORTH EUGENE 2, ASHLAND 0: At Ashland, North Eugene scored twice in the span of about three minutes midway through the second half to upend fourth-seeded Ashland in the Class 5A state quarterfinals.

The No. 5-seeded Highlanders (11-4-1) got a goal near the 60-minute mark and then tallied another soon after to deny the Grizzlies (9-3-1) in a Matchup of Midwestern League teams.

Ashland’s Iniana Hammond was able to provide her team’s lone shot on goal and had four of her team’s seven shots, while North Eugene/Triangle Lake targeted the frame in five of its eight shots. Grizzlies keeper Esme Barnes produced three saves.

The teams previously battled to a scoreless draw during their MWL match on Oct. 6.

