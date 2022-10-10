PREP SOCCER | News, Sports, Jobs

West Branch 8, Beaver 0

CALCUTTA — Makenna Lins and Daphne Snyder each scored two goals as West Branch blanked Beaver Local, 8-0, in girls soccer action Saturday.

Also scoring scoring goals were Haley Ridgway, Sarah Bungard, Chloe Dennison and Bri Thomas. Sophia Gregory contributed two assists, while Dennison, Ridgway, Thomas and Eliza Hirst each had one assist.

The Warriors opened up a 3-0 lead in the first half.

West Branch improves to 11-0-2 on the season. West Branch will play at Chagrin Falls on Monday. Beaver will host Harrison Central on Wednesday.

Minerva 10, East Liverpool 0

MINERVA — Ireland Kirkpatrick scored five goals and Kyleigh Lippincott four goals as Minerva booted East Liverpool, 10-0, in girls soccer action Saturday.

The Lions (7-9-1) had seven goals in the first half.

Mollie Petrie led East Liverpool with 20 saves in goal.

The Potters (1-14-1) will play at Indian Creek on Thursday.

Oak Glen 2, Fairmont Sr. 1

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — The Oak Girls girls soccer team downed Fairmont St., 2-1, Saturday. The Golden Bears (14-0-2) will play at Madonna today.