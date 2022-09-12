PREP SOCCER | News, Sports, Jobs

East Liverpool 6, Columbiana 5

COLUMBIANA – Ayden Wright and Connor Loosemore each scored three goals in leading the East Liverpool boys past Columbiana, 6-5, at the Ward Athletic Complex on Saturday.

Matthus Cardoso Desouso collected three assists for the Potters. Jake Smith made 10 saves.

East Liverpool will host Weir at Patterson Field on Tuesday

Canfield 2, Crestview 1

CANFIELD — Crestview’s boys soccer team dropped a 2-1 decision to Canfield on Saturday.

Nick Novak scored for the Rebels on an assist by Jacob Wainwright.

Crestview is 1-3-2 and will host LaBrae on Tuesday.

Waterloo 4, United 1

ATWATER — Kaira English scored two goals in leading Waterloo past United, 4-1, in girls soccer action Saturday.

Allison Irwin scored United’s goal off an assist from Rachael Rhodes. Katie Dees made nine saves for the Eagles.

United is 3-4 on the season.

Beaver 4, Steubenville Central 1

CALCUTTA — Erin McComas scored two goals to pace the Beaver Local girls soccer team to a 4-1 win over Steubenville Catholic Central on Saturday.

Taylor Fitzsimmons contributed one goal and one assist and Jordan Palmer scored a goal. Caiden Lamp made four saves and Tori Druschel one.

Beaver Local hosts Salem today.

East Liverpool 2, Magnolia 2

EAST LIVERPOOL — The East Liverpool girls played Magnolia to a 2-2 tie in the first soccer match on the artificial turf at Patterson Field on Saturday night.

Annabel Fitch scored both East Liverpool goals off assists from Renee Wright to give the Potters a 2-1 Halftime lead.

Jenna Jones made 18 saves in goal for East Liverpool.

The Potters (1-6-1) will host Struthers at 6 pm Thursday.

West Branch 3, Poland 1

BELOIT — Daphne Snyder scored two goals in the second half and Bri Thomas added another to give the West Branch girls soccer team a 3-1 win over Poland on Saturday.

The Warriors improve to 5-0-1 overall..

Sarah Brungard, Sophia Gregory, and Chloe Dennison each chipped in with assists. Emmy Jones had six saves in goal.

West Branch will host Marlington on Wednesday.