PREP SOCCER: Millers edge Eagles in MWL opener – Medford News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News

EAGLE POINT — Senior midfielder Gerardo Maria Herrera found the back of the net but the Eagle Point boys soccer fell 2-1 to Springfield in the Midwestern League opener for both teams Wednesday afternoon.

“I feel like we started off strong but going into Halftime and we let off the pressure and that’s where we got caught,” said EP head Coach Juan Palomares. “A few injuries caused us to make some on-the-fly changes and it affected our play (in the second half).”

Springfield (6-4, 1-0 MWL) took a 1-0 lead 12 minutes before the half when it was able to jump on a loose ball in the box on a corner kick.

The Millers doubled their lead in the 61st minute, with Cristian Romero jumping on a long pass out of defense and scoring what proved to be the game-winning goal.

Eagle Point (3-4, 0-1) got one back six minutes later courtesy of Herrera, who was on the receiving end of a cross from the left side of the box to cut the deficit in half.

Senior Captain Andre Ramirez had a strong performance in defense, while Eagles keeper Trenton Silani made a pair of big saves in each half.

Girls

SPRINGFIELD 5, EAGLE POINT 0: At Eagle Point, Springfield Struck quickly to build a 3-0 lead going into halftime, handing Eagle Point a loss in its Midwestern League opener.

Eagle Point fell to 2-2-1 on the season and 0-1 in the MWL. Springfield improved to 6-3-1 overall and 1-0 in league play.