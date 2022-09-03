PREP SOCCER: Lakeland’s Cameron Tricks Timberlake





• GIRLS

SPIRIT LAKE — With the JV game called off, Lakeland Coach Kevin Rogge told his team, if they wanted playing time, it was time to step up and get it.

Junior Katie Cameron was listening.

Cameron recorded a hat trick as the Hawks beat the Timberlake Tigers 6-1 in a nonleague match at Van Tuinstra Memorial Field on Friday.

“She really stepped it up and got to the ball before the defense did,” Rogge said. “She scored twice with her left foot as well. We’ve been hounding her to use her left foot. It was just great to watch her get connected into the game. It was just pure hustle and a great effort from her today. She played with a lot of confidence.”

Lakeland (2-3-0) travels to Sandpoint next Thursday.

Timberlake (3-2-0) travels to Grangeville on Sept. 10.

First half — 1, LL, Chloe Charvier-Solliett (unassisted), 23:00. 2, LL, Karstyn Kiefer (Caroline Gallus), 29:00. 3, LL, Katie Cameron (unassisted), 36:00. Second half — 4, TL, unknown (penalty kick), 44:00. 5, LL, Cameron (Eve Bowie), 54:00. 6, LL, Cameron (unassisted), 63:00. 7, LL, Allison Clanin (unassisted), 68:00.

Shots on goal — LL 15, TL 7.

Saves — LL, Malia Batman 7; TL, Tapanga Rojas 3.

Moses Lake 5

Post Falls 0

POST FALLS — The Trojans fell to 0-6 on the season with a nonleague loss to the Mavericks.

Post Falls Returns to Inland Empire League play at Lewiston on Wednesday.

Cd’A Charter 12

St. Maries 0

POST FALLS — Maddie Daigle had a hat trick and two assists for the Panthers in an Intermountain League win over the Lumberjacks at The Fields.

“It’s been a long first week back at school for these girls, so it’s nice to come out of it with a strong win,” Coeur d’Alene Charter Coach Stacy Smith said. “Our focus was on letting the ball do the work in the heat and enjoying the game. I’m glad they continued to do both. St. Maries continued to build an offense late into the game, so hats off to them for pushing through the heat and continuing to play as a team.”

Rebekah Hines and Alexa Sheppard also recorded hat tricks for Coeur d’Alene Charter (4-0-0, 3-0-0 IML), which travels to St. George’s on Thursday.

“Our ball movement was better than it had been and positioning is getting stronger by the game,” Smith said. “I was particularly pleased with some of the unselfish play by our upperclassmen. They understand that they need to help develop our youth as well, and I’m proud of them for that.”

St. Maries (1-4-0, 1-4-0) travels to Priest River on Wednesday.

First half — 1, Charter, Maddie Daigle (unassisted), 5:00. 2, Charter, Rebekah Hines (unassisted), 7:00. 3, Charter, Hines (Daigle), 1 p.m. 4, Charter, Daigle (Hines), 4 p.m. 5, Charter, Alexa Sheppard (unassisted), 23:00. 6, Charter, Sheppard (unassisted), 27:00. 7, Charter, Cadence Wilson (Campbell Hancock), 29:00. 8, Charter, Mira Crawford (Mallory Judd), 38:00. 9, Charter, Daigle (Sheppard), 40:00. Second half — 10, Charter, Sheppard (Hines), 42:00. 11, Charter, Crawford (Daigle), 49:00. 12, Charter, Hines (Hanna Coyne), 62:00.

Shots on goal — SM 3, Charter 21.

Saves — SM, Jacklin Linnemeyer 5; Charter, Chloe Bird 1.

• BOYS

Cd’A Charter 4

St. Maries 0

POST FALLS — Tytan Reynolds had 2 goals and Oskar Hepworth had 2 goals and an assist for the Panthers in an Intermountain League win over the Lumberjacks at The Fields.

“Owen Sharp played a huge game for us today,” Coeur d’Alene Charter Coach Craig Daigle said. “He connected with Oskar off a corner to end the half that really gave us momentum going into the second half.”

Coeur d’Alene Charter (2-2-1, 2-1-1 IML) travels to St. George’s on Wednesday.

St. Maries (1-4-0, 1-4-0) travels to Priest River on Wednesday.

First half- 1. Charter, Tytan Reynolds (David Leahy), 17:00. 2. Charter, Oskar Hepworth (Owen Sharp), 24:00. Second half – 3. Charter, Reynolds (Hepworth), 42:00. 4. Charter, Hepworth (Leahy), 70:00.

Shots on goal — SM 3, Charter 20.

Saves — SM, Greyson Sands 14; Charter, Miles Taylor 3.