PREP SOCCER: Lake City boys move onto state





• BOYS

LEWISTON — First-year Lake City Coach Kevin Jump knew what was ahead of his team following a setback in the 5A Region 1 Championship match.

Redemption.

So, the Timberwolves took care of that on Saturday.

Connor Jump and Jacob Molina scored first half goals for Lake City, which beat Rocky Mountain 2-1 in a state play-in match at Walker Field on Saturday, advancing to state.

Lake City lost 2-1 in overtime to Rocky Mountain in the third-place match at state last year.

“Rocky is very similar to us,” Kevin Jump said. “They’re fast. They’ve got Crafty players in the flanks. And, they play with a high level of energy. But we felt confident that we had more talent than them — and we were going to fight to earn our spot in the playoffs.”

Lake City (10-4-1) opens at state against Coeur d’Alene (10-1-2) at Hillcrest High in Ammon on Thursday. The Timberwolves will be the fifth seed and the Vikings the fourth.

“Our guys really came to play today and got on them early and then controlled the tempo of the game the entire first half,” Kevin Jump said. “We had them put away, but had a goal called back for offsides. Our midfielders: Aidan Stewart, Connor Jump, Michael Chan and Jacob Molina, repeatedly dominated Rocky’s midfield play.”

Benji Deming had seven saves for Lake City.

First half — 1, LC, Connor Jump (unassisted), 12:00. 2, LC, Jacob Molina (Bryce Snow), 25:00. Second half — 3, RM, Tommy Hammons (Lieve Ivanza), 75:00.

Shots on goal — LC 11, RM 10.

Saves—LC, Benji Deming 7; RM, unknown, 8.

Timberlake 4

Bonners Ferry 4 (Timberlake 4-3 on PKs)

POST FALLS — Colton Mendenhall gave the Tigers a lead in the shootout, then the Badgers missed a tying attempt to give Timberlake its first district title since 2020.

Timberlake senior goalkeeper Nate Anderson saved Bonners Ferry’s second Shootout attempt. Goals by Mason Thaxton, Haidyn Jonas and Caleb Harris gave the Tigers the advantage in the shootout.

Timberlake (14-2-1) will be the fifth seed at state and face fourth-seeded Teton (15-2-1) in the opening round on Thursday at the Sunway Soccer Complex in Twin Falls. Bonners Ferry (15-3-1) is the sixth seed and faces third-seeded Sugar-Salem (17-2-0) in the opener.

First half — 1, TL, Haidyn Jonas (Brendan Barry), 11:00. 2, TL, Jonas (Nolan Marosi), 32:00. 3, TL, Mason Thaxton (Colton Mendenhall), 39:00. 4, BF, Eli Newell (unassisted), 39:00. Second half — 5, TL, Mason Thaxton (Cazwell McKenzie), 50:00. 6, BF, Nick Eastman (penalty kick), 54:00. 7, BF, own goal, 60:00. 8, BF, own goal, 70:00.

Shootout goals: BF, Eastman, Nikita Rawson, Porter Schulte. TL: Thaxton, Jonas, Caleb Harris, Colton Mendenhall.

Shots on goal — BF 11, TL 14.

Saves—BF, Roger Naylor, 10; TL, Nate Anderson 7.

• GIRLS

Cd’A Charter 4

Timberlake 0

POST FALLS — Coeur d’Alene Charter junior Maddie Daigle had two goals and an assist for the Panthers in a win over the Tigers in the 3A District 1-2 Championship match at The Fields.

“We were a little bit of our own worst enemy, but we knew it was going to be a tough match,” Coeur d’Alene Charter Coach Stacy Smith said. “It’s a tough mental battle because it’s hard to play someone three times in a season, knowing we’re going to state, and this was for the district champion. To play the last home game for our last two seniors, we played a great first 12 minutes and then just kind of sat in there.”

It is Charter’s seventh straight district title.

Coeur d’Alene Charter (18-0-0) and Timberlake (12-6-1) will open the state 3A tournament against each other on Thursday at the Sunway Soccer Complex in Twin Falls. The Panthers are the top seed and the Tigers eighth.

First half — 1, Charter, Rebekah Hines (Maddie Daigle), 2:00. 2, Charter, Daigle (Hines), 8:00. 3, Charter, Cadence Wilson (Daigle), 1 p.m. Second half — 4, Charter, Daigle (unassisted), 60:00.

Shots on goal — TL 9, Charter 14.

Saves — TL, Tapanga Rojas 12; Charter, Chloe Bird 6, Aydsen Robinson 2.

Centennial 2

Coeur d’Alene 0

LEWISTON — The Patriots of Boise advanced to the state tournament by beating the Vikings in a play-in match at Walker Field.

Coeur d’Alene finishes 6-11-1.

Centennial (11-4-3) opens at state against Eagle (14-3-1) on Thursday at Bonneville High in Idaho Falls.