Prep Soccer: Dos Pueblos Boys Shut Out Rio Mesa; Santa Barbara Loses to Buena | Sports

The Dos Pueblos boys exploded for three goals in the second half to complete a 4-0 shutout in a home Channel League win over Rio Mesa Thursday.

The Chargers’ first score came in the 17th minute when Mateo Robledo hit a stunning 40-yard strike that corkscrewed with the wind into the back of the net.

After halftime, Drew Hamers made a flick over Rio Mesa’s back line that Fin Silver captured in stride and played over the goalie’s hands in the 45th minute, making the score 2-0.

Eight minutes later, Charger Noe Piña hit a 30-yard ball with his left foot that curled and kissed off the inside of the upright for a 3-0 lead.

Luke Jevremovic closed the scoring for Dos Pueblos in the 65th minute when a failed Rio Mesa clear-out found him at the top of the box for a shot and goal.

Senior Charger goalkeeper Bryce Hemman got the clean sheet for the shutout.

“Man of the Match was Drew Hamers, setting up multiple scoring opportunities and having an explosive quick last step to beat the opponent to the ball time and again on the night,” Dos Pueblos Coach Matt York said.

“Fin Silver kept Chipping away all season long and got in the scoring column for his efforts. Freshman Kaj Laub had a great few minutes closing out the first half and creating opportunities that pressured their team defense. We loved his effort all night.”

The Chargers are now 3-5-2 in Channel League play and 3-9-2 overall.

Buena 3, Santa Barbara 0

The Dons conceded two goals in the first 15 minutes and lost the Channel League match.

“Giving up two goals early on Mistakes was tough, but the kids responded well the rest of the game,” said Coach Ricardo Alcaraz.

“We knew we had a get a positive result, so we went for it in the second half which left space in the back.”

Buena scored the third goal with 10 minutes left.

Alcaraz praised the play of Josue Iventura in the middle of the field.

Laguna Blanca 2, Grace Brethren 2

The Laguna Blanca boys fell behind and rallied for a 2-2 tie on the road against Grace Brethren Thursday, in a battle between Frontier League undefeated teams.

After Grace Brethren scored twice in the first 20 minutes, Laguna Blanca freshman Baylor Wilson and senior Franky Baron turned a give-and-go play into a goal by Baron. The Owls went into the break down 2-1.

The Owls made adjustments to start the second half, and Finlay Sutherland and Sam Narva successfully contained Grace Brethren’s forwards, preventing them from creating any more chances.

The team “began to get the ball into the gaps and behind the defenders, picking up their passing game and keeping the ball away from Grace Brethren,” Owls Coach Rick Rodriguez said. “Mason Berg began to create chances in Grace Brethren’s 18-yard box.”

Wilson took a shot on goal 15 minutes into the second half that was blocked, but Andreas McClintock was able to push the ball into the goal, tying the game at 2-2.

Two five-minute overtime periods failed to settle on a winner.

Laguna Blanca is now 4-0-2 in league play and second-place Grace Brethren is 2-0-1.

GIRLS

Laguna Blanca 5, Villanova Prep 2

Laguna Blanca senior Alexandra Siegel and junior Regina Lujan each scored two goals to lead the Owls in a 5-2 Frontier League road win over Villanova Prep Thursday.

Junior Paloma Lujan also scored a goal.

The Owls are now 5-1 in league play.

“Another very slow start for us,” Laguna Blanca Coach Jose Rodriguez said. “It was great to see the girls get it together on offense and open it up in the second half.”