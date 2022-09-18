PREP SOCCER: Crater erupts for 5 goals against Phoenix – Medford News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News

PHOENIX — Five different players scored a goal for the Crater girls soccer team in a rare Offensive eruption by the Comets as they cruised to a 5-0 win over Phoenix on Saturday at PT Rising Field.

“We made some adjustments and that paid off for us,” said Crater head Coach Bryton Kiger. “We’ve traditionally been a really defensive team not allowing a lot of goals so we’ve had to make some changes to see if we can find the net.”

Find the net they did, three times in the first half and twice more in the second to Plunder the Pirates (2-3).

Crater (2-3-1) had scored four goals in his five games entering Saturday, and tallied six in the entire 2021 season. Five goals scored is the most since Crater twice won 6-0 over Eagle Point in 2019.

“Everyone did their job, that’s all we can ask from them, and we connected well,” Kiger said. “The kids brought their best effort. Phoenix definitely put up a fight, but we came out on the side that we wanted to.”

Joslyn Sizemore opened the scoring in the 12th minute on a penalty kick, then Ella Heppner scored one minute later off an assist by Kamdyn Johnson.

Autumn Jackson’s goal in the 29th minute off an assist by Sizemore capped the first-half scoring.

Harrisen Poe won a Scrum for a Loose ball after a corner kick in the 47th minute and got the goal, and goalkeeper Addison Vranes moved up to center forward and scored in the Waning seconds on an assist by Emma Bohn.

SHELDON 5, NORTH MEDFORD 0: Sheldon sophomore Alexis Cockerill-Gonzalez tallied four goals as the Irish used speed and precision to ease by North Medford in Southwest Conference play at Bowerman Field.

Kendall Quinney scored early in the first half on a nice effort from the right wing as she was able to stretch her leg and stab a shot to the far corner past North goalkeeper Margaret Hamlin.

The Black Tornado (2-2-2, 1-1-2 SWC) was nearly able to counter right away as Isabella Driskell got free but her shot deflected off the feet of Sheldon goalie Addison Dye-Blondell and was swallowed up before Driskell could get another chance.

Driskell had another good scoring chance get punched out of bounds and a corner kick to Olivia Boger for a header resulted in another good scoring chance, but the Irish (4-0, 2-0) settled in to limit those chances afterwards.

Cockerill-Gonzalez scored on a tough angle with about 15 minutes to go in the first half and then followed that up with a penalty kick to make it 3-0 at halftime. A pair of breakaways in the second half boosted her goal tally.

Boys

NORTH MEDFORD 2, SHELDON 0: At Eugene, North Medford junior striker Matt Donovan scored a goal in each half as the Black Tornado continued to build momentum in SWC play.

Donovan scored on a nice top-shelf header off a corner kick by Greg Hildebrand 10 minutes into the game for North Medford (3-3, 2-2 SWC). He tallied his second goal in the 65th minute after a patient build-up that involved the connection of double-digit passes before Donovan was set Loose on a through ball and slotted a shot past the keeper for Sheldon (0-3-2, 0 -2-1).

North next plays against South Medford at 7 pm Tuesday at Spiegelberg Stadium.

SOUTH MEDFORD 2, EAGLE POINT 0: South Medford used a pair of second-half goals by Alexie Reyes and Steven Calvillo to slip past Eagle Point, which saw goalkeeper Trent Silani make seven saves at Spiegelberg Stadium.

Reyes broke the ice in the 53rd minute for the Panthers (3-2-1). Felix Valenzuela turned upfield with a takeaway and slipped a pass inside to Omar Serrano, who dropped the ball off to Reyes on the left wing for a shot in the box.

The Eagles (2-1) missed a good scoring opportunity from Gerardo Maria Herrera and not long after, Silani had to stretch out completely to Punch a South shot away. On the ensuing corner kick, EP was unable to clear and Calvillo took a Probing dribble and then ripped a low shot just inside the left post.