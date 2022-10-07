PREP SOCCER: Ashland settles for tie in key MWL Tilt – Medford News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News

ASHLAND — Ashland senior goalkeeper Esme Barnes came up with six saves and sophomore Ivy Clason added another in her short stint in goal as the Grizzlies staved off a challenge by Midwestern League Rival North Eugene to settle for a scoreless draw Thursday night.

The shutout was Ashland’s fifth in sixth contests to start the girls soccer season, with the visiting Highlanders carrying a narrow advantage in shots on goal, 9-7.

Iniana Hammond led the Offensive production for Ashland (5-0-1, 0-0-1 MWL) with two shots on goal against North Eugene (5-3-1, 0-0-1) in a battle of last year’s MWL co-champions.

HENLEY 4, PHOENIX 1: At Phoenix, Carsyn Gallegos scored in the first half at PT Rising Stadium but it wasn’t enough as host Phoenix dropped its fifth straight match.

Henley held a 2-0 lead when Gallegos converted to cut the deficit in half for the Pirates (2-7, 0-4 Skyline) by halftime. The Hornets (4-3-3, 2-1-1) then tacked on two more goals in the second half to pull away.

ST. MARY’S 2, COQUILLE 0: Katherine Mejia and Carmel Ashland each scored to help St. Mary’s halt a two-game skid and improve to 4-5-1 overall with a District 4 win at Lithia & Driveway Fields.

Mejia scored in the 35th minute off a pass from Rain Bies for the lone goal of the first half for the Crusaders (4-4-1 Dist. 4).

Ashland added an insurance goal in the 77th minute when her long shot towards goal bounced over the goalkeeper’s head for Coquille, which dropped to 0-9 overall and in league play.

Ashland and Lily Castillo helped steady the ship for St. Mary’s, which came into the contest a little banged up and saw Mejia exit in the second half with concussion symptoms.

SUTHERLIN 5, CASCADE CHRISTIAN 0: Host Cascade Christian dropped to 3-5-1 in District 4 play after the shutdown effort by Sutherlin at L&D Fields.

The second-place Bulldogs remained one game back of North Valley at 8-1 in District 4.

Boys

HENLEY 2, PHOENIX 1: At Klamath Falls, Henley scored in the final 10 minutes to upend Phoenix and pin the first Skyline Conference loss on the Pirates.

Phoenix dropped to 3-5-1 overall and 3-1 in Skyline play, while Henley moved to 10-0 and 4-0.

