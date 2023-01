Prep roundup: Starkville boys soccer beats Hernando, Advances to MHSAA 6A semis

HERNANDO — Starkville boys soccer advanced to the MHSAA Class 6A semifinals after defeating Hernando, 2-1, in the quarterfinals on the road Saturday afternoon.

Brandon Shaffer and Joseph Schauwecker both scored for the Yellow Jackets (15-4). Max Buehler also recorded an assist for Starkville.

Starkville will travel to play Clinton in the state semifinals on Tuesday. The Arrows were 3-1 winners over Horn Lake on Saturday.

Other scores

Prep girls basketball

Noxubee County 64, Nettleton 44

MACON — Noxubee County girls basketball defeated Nettleton, 64-44, in district play Friday night.

Tootie Lockett led the Tigers (19-3, 7-0 in district) with 23 points in the win, and Zachariah Averett also had 11 points for Noxubee County.

Noxubee County will travel to play Hatley in its next game at 6 pm Monday.

Starkville 49, Oxford 40

OXFORD — Starkville girls basketball defeated Oxford, 49-40, in district play on Friday night.

Zariyah Edwards led the Yellow Jackets (17-4, 5-1 in district) in scoring with 13 points. Jamaica Young also had 11 points.

Starkville travels to play Columbus in its next game at 6 pm Tuesday.

Heritage Academy 44, Oak Hill Academy 39

Starkville Christian 44, Amory Christian 27

West Lowndes def. Vardaman (Record: 9-14, 3-1 district)

Saltillo 42, New Hope 39 (Record: 8-12, 3-3 district)

Prep boys basketball

Caledonia 66, Tishomingo County 49

CALEDONIA — Caledonia boys basketball defeated Tishomingo County, 66-49, on Friday night.

The Cavaliers (19-7) had three players finish in double figures in scoring, led by Tylen Simpson, who had 17 points. Quez Barker had 15 points and KJ Barnes had 11 points for Caledonia.

Caledonia will host South Lamar (Alabama) in its next game at 7 pm Tuesday.

Starkville 68, Oxford 62

OXFORD — Starkville boys basketball defeated Oxford, 68-62, in district play on Friday night.

Makhi Myles had another 30-point game, scoring a game-high 34 points for the Yellow Jackets (21-4, 6-0 district), while Connor Rogers also had 19 points.

Starkville travels to play Columbus in its next game at 7:30 pm Tuesday.

New Hope 82, Saltillo 66 (Record: 15-7, 5-1 in district)

Heritage Academy 57, Oak Hill Academy 27 (HA Record: 16-5)

West Lowndes 74, Vardaman 47 (Record: 12-15, 2-2 in district)

Amory Christian 65, Starkville Christian 53

Prep girls soccer

West Lauderdale 2, Caledonia 0 (MHSAA Class 4A quarterfinal at Meridian Community College)

Prep boys soccer

St. Andrew’s 7, MSMS 0, Friday (MHSAA Class I quarterfinal at Ridgeland)