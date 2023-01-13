Prep roundup: Starkville Academy boys soccer defeats Lamar School on penalties

MERIDIAN — Starkville Academy boys soccer got its district schedule off to a hot start with a 5-4 win in penalties on the road against Lamar School on Thursday. The Volunteers (3-4-1, 1-0-0 district) and Raiders were scoreless through regulation and extra time, needing to go to penalties, where the Vols were victorious. Starkville Academy will travel to play Magnolia Heights in its next match at 5:30 pm Thursday. Other scores Prep girls basketball Noxubee County 74, Aberdeen 32 (Rec

Read this article now for free!

Register with us (no credit card required) to read 6 articles per month at no charge.

– or –

Subscribe now for as little as $9.95 per month for Unlimited access to all of our content and eEditions, including more than 12 years of archived stories. Subscribers also get to read article comments and make comments. Cancel at any time.

Quality, in-depth journalism is essential to a healthy community. The Dispatch brings you the most complete reporting and insightful commentary in the Golden Triangle, but we need your help to continue our efforts. Please consider subscribing to our website for only $2.30 per week to help support local journalism and our community.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button