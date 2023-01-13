Prep roundup: Starkville Academy boys soccer defeats Lamar School on penalties
MERIDIAN — Starkville Academy boys soccer got its district schedule off to a hot start with a 5-4 win in penalties on the road against Lamar School on Thursday. The Volunteers (3-4-1, 1-0-0 district) and Raiders were scoreless through regulation and extra time, needing to go to penalties, where the Vols were victorious. Starkville Academy will travel to play Magnolia Heights in its next match at 5:30 pm Thursday. Other scores Prep girls basketball Noxubee County 74, Aberdeen 32 (Rec
