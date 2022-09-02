Prep roundup: Roy girls soccer wins with a golden goal; Ogden volleyball sweeps Manti | News, Sports, Jobs

ROY — Essence Burrus scored on an Anastasia Guerrero assist in extra time to lift Roy High girls soccer to a 3-2 win over Hunter in extra time.

Burrus netted in the second half for Roy (6-3, 5-0 Region 2), also on a Guerrero assist. Guerrero got Roy on the board in the first half on an assist from Trinity Garcia.

SYRACUSE 4, LAYTON 1

LAYTON — Cortney Cobabe and Abby Schofield each had two goals and one assist as Syracuse grabbed a region win at Layton.

Ashtyn Carlson and Kandelyn Brown each tallied an assist for Syracuse (7-3, 4-1 Region 1).

Rachel Hansen scored for Layton (4-5, 3-2 Region 1), Assisted by Kyla Arnes.

DAVIS 1, FARMINGTON 0

KAYSVILLE — Emery Jacobs scored the only goal as Davis (5-3, 3-2 Region 1) handed Farmington (6-3, 4-1) its first region loss of the year.

CLEARFIELD 2, WEBER 1

PLEASANT VIEW — Clearfield scored once in each half for a win at Weber.

Clearfield (4-6, 1-5 Region 1) did not report stats.

Ellie Lund scored for Weber (2-6, 1-4) early in the second half.

VOLLEYBALL

ROY 3, GRANGER 2

WEST VALLEY CITY — Roy won a Marathon match at Granger by scores of 21-25, 25-21, 25-12, 22-25, 15-4.

Ari Morgan had 33 assists and five aces for Roy (3-2, 2-0 Region 2). Kjerstin Waite added 10 kills and seven digs.

OGDEN 3, MANTI 0

MANTI — Ogden won in straight sets at Manti: 25-16, 26-24 and 25-22.

Rees Bockwoldt led Ogden (7-4) with 20 kills, 12 digs and two aces. Olivia Blackford tallied 16 digs and two aces. Soledad VanOrden added two aces, 10 kills and 12 digs.

DUCHESNE 3, ST. JOSEPH 2

OGDEN — St. Joseph dropped a five-set affair to Duchesne. Scores were 25-27, 25-22, 21-25, 25-21, 16-14.

Sarah Snell paced St. Joseph (6-4) with 15 kills and eight digs. Lizzie Randall had 10 assists, four aces, four digs and three kills. Katelyn Sumner added three aces and 11 digs.

BOUNTIFUL 3, PLEASANT GROVE 1

PLEASANT GROVE — Bountiful grabbed a road win at Pleasant Grove by scores of 25-14, 22-25, 25-15, 25-17.

Evalyn Chism had 49 assists, eight kills, two blocks and 11 digs to pace Bountiful (6-0). Taylor Harvey added 12 kills and six blocks.

Claire Cook tallied six aces and nine kills. Elle Burleson had 11 kills and five digs. Jordyn Harvey totaled 20 kills, 10 digs and two aces.

SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED

Weber 3, Clearfield 1

Bonneville 3, Logan 0

Judge Memorial 3, Ben Lomond 0

Davis 3, Farmington 1

Sky View 3, Box Elder 0

Reporter Patrick Carr contributed to score reports.

