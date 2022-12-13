Prep roundup: New Hope soccer teams combine for 16 goals in routs of West Point

NEW HOPE — The New Hope High School soccer teams had no trouble finding the back of the net Monday night against West Point.

The Trojans girls posted a 7-0 win, while the boys team won 9-0.



For the unbeaten girls (8-0-1), Chelsea Teague led the way with a hat trick. Caleigh Carter, Katie Hayes, Ana Claire Nabors and D’Asia Cockrell each scored a goal.

On the boys side, Topher Boyett had a brace, but he was New Hope’s only multigoal scorer. José Castillo, Ashton Brown, Jared Ferraez, Ty Younger, Cole Crawford, Miguel Zamora and Rylinn Loyd all tallied for the Trojans (7-1-1).

West Point will host Columbus on Tuesday, while New Hope will host Pontotoc on Saturday.

Other scores

Prep boys soccer

MSMS 3, Amory 2, 2OT

AMORY — The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science boys soccer team won a thriller with Amory, scoring just before the end of the second 10-minute overtime period to clinch a 3-2 win.

The Blue Waves capitalized on an own goal in the first five minutes of the match, scoring again to take a 2-0 lead.

But Amory got a goal back before Halftime and scored again 12 minutes into the second half.

Still, MSMS came out a winner.

Starkville Academy 2, Bayou Academy 1

CLEVELAND — Starkville Academy took home a 2-1 road win over Bayou Academy on Monday.

Jackson Riekhof and Hayden Parrish each scored for the Volunteers.

Starkville Academy’s next match is at 5 pm Thursday at Delta Streets Academy.

Prep girls basketball

Nanih Waiya 44, Starkville Christian 24

Prep boys basketball

Nanih Waiya 68, Starkville Christian 46

Theo DeRosa reports on Mississippi State sports for The Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter at @Theo_DeRosa.