Prep roundup: New Hope soccer puts up a pair of clean sheets at West Point

WEST POINT — The New Hope High School boys and girls soccer teams kept clean sheets during Thursday’s road matches at West Point.

But the Trojans’ side of the scorebook was anything but empty. Both the boys and girls teams beat the Green Wave by a 7-0 final score.

For the girls team, Allie Sanford, Roni Kate West and Brylee Smith each had two goals apiece. D’Asia Cockrell also found the back of the net.

On the boys side, Jack Oswalt was the only Trojan with a brace. Landry Allison, Jose Castillo, Cole Crawford, Austin Minichino and Rylinn Loyd each scored for New Hope.

New Hope will host Columbus on Friday night, while West Point will play Monday at Louisville.

Other scores

Prep girls basketball

Bayou Academy 41, Heritage Academy 38

Prep boys basketball

Heritage Academy 54, Bayou Academy 43

Starkville Academy 56, Washington School 17 (Record: 15-8)

Prep girls soccer

Nettleton 2, MSMS 0

Prep boys soccer

MSMS 4, Nettleton 1

NETTLETON — The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science boys soccer team claimed a district title Thursday night.

The Blue Waves picked up a 4-1 road win at Nettleton to win MHSAA Class I, Region 1.

Postseason play begins Monday for MSMS.

Lamar School 6, Heritage Academy 1

Theo DeRosa reports on Mississippi State sports for The Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter at @Theo_DeRosa.