Prep Roundup: Harrison soccer cruises to wins | News, Sports, Jobs

CADIZ – The Harrison Central girls soccer team is having quite a season. They continued that with a pair of recent victories.

On Saturday, the Huskies (7-4) blanked visiting East Liverpool, 8-0, on the artificial pitch at Wagner Field. Monday night, they turned in a 1-0 whitewashing of visiting Philo.

Against the Potters, Angi Ferri scored four goals and added an assist, while Lily Gibbons tacked on two goals. Tallying one each were Carleigh Burgess and Hayden Elliott. Charting assists were Burgess, Alina Williams, Isabel Yeager and Grace Miller.

In the Philo win, the Huskies chalked up their fourth straight shutout as goalkeeper Vanessa Dowdle turned in a 13-save performance. Williams scored.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Bellaire sweeps River

HANNIBAL – The visiting Big Reds made the trip south on Ohio 7 one to remember with a sweep of the host Pilots by scores of 25-10, 25-15, 25-18.

Zara Harveth led Bellaire with eight kills, 10 digs, four aces and two blocks, while Brooklynn Zonker added nine kills and five digs. Gianna Schmidt recorded eight kills and served five aces. Gracelyn Maupin charted 18 assists and a trio of aces, while Ava Marinacci added 17 assists and two aces. Sidney Rowson contributed four aces, three kills and half-a-dozen digs and Jadyn Thornton finished with four kills and two blocks.

Beallsville wins big

BEALLSVILLE – The Blue Devils defeated Hundred by scores of 25-7, 25-12 and 25-7.

Kinley Hughes paced the winners with 20 assists, five aces and a similar number of digs. Kaylee Hagan added 13 kills and six digs.

Shadyside wins second straight

SHADYSIDE — The Tigers picked up their second straight win by sweeping Bridgeport Tuesday evening by scores of 25-16, 25-11 and 25-13.

The Tigers were led by Gentry Brown’s 21 kills, nine digs and six aces. Bayleigh Harman had 13 assists and five aces.

Harrison falls to Steubenville

CADIZ — The Huskies dropped a tough, five-setter to Big Red on Tuesday by scores of 25-19, 18-25, 26-24, 20-25 and 15-8.

The Huskies were led by Danica Reni’s 18 kills. Olivia Tonkovich had 47 assists, while Maddy Butler and Reni went for 30 and 25 digs, respectively.

Shenandoah sweeps Monroe

SARAHSVILLE — The homestanding Zeps moved a step closer to clinching the MOVL volleyball title by toppling the Seminoles by scores of 25-18, 25-19, 25-21.

Monroe Central was led by Abby Thompson’s nine kills and six blocks. She also had five points. Jacey English had six kills, while Kynzi Bishop posted five kills. Olivia Valkovic had eight assists. Maclarin Craft had eight digs, 10 points and two aces.

Central Sweeps Ferry

MARTINS FERRY — Wheeling Central recorded a sweep of the homesteading Purple Riders by scores of 25-15, 25-20 and 25-20.

Nicole Reasbeck led the Maroon Knights with 17 kills and 13 digs while also recording two aces and two blocks.

Kamy Conners posted 13 kills and 19 digs with four aces, Lainey Peters had 15 assists and Alexis Hood had 16 helpers with eight digs.