Prep roundup: Gretchen Dornay scores go-ahead goal, Lewis and Clark girls soccer Advances at district

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

Girls soccer

District 8 4A

Lewis and Clark 3, Chiawana 1: Gretchen Dornay scored the go-ahead goal off an assist by Faith Shaw in the 60th minute and the third-seeded Tigers (13-4) topped the sixth-seeded Riverhawks (11-4) in a first-round game at Gonzaga Prep.

Caeli Dornay had a pair of assists and Shelby Dirks made six saves for LC, which travels to second-seeded Richland in a semifinal on Saturday.

Gonzaga Prep 6, Hanford 0: Jennah Wanner scored two goals with an assist and the top-seeded Bullpups (14-2) blanked the visiting seventh-seeded Falcons (5-11) in a first-round game.

G-Prep hosts Kamia in a semifinal on Saturday.

Kamiaki 5, Central Valley 1: The fourth-seeded Braves (13-3) beat the visiting fifth-seeded Bears (0-15) in a first-round game.

CV faces seventh-seeded Hanford in an elimination game on Saturday.

District 8 3A

Mead 2, Cheney 0: Teryn Gardner scored two goals, with an insurance marker in the 62nd minute, and the second-seeded Panthers (13-3) eliminated the visiting eighth-seeded Blackhawks (8-9) in a first-round game at Union Stadium.

Mead faces Mt. Spokane on Saturday in a semifinal.

Ridgeline 8, Hermiston 0: Preslie Young scored three goals and the fourth-seeded Falcons (11-4) eliminated the visiting fifth-seeded Bulldogs (2-13) in a first-round game.

Natalie Thompson scored one goal and had two assists for the Falcons, who face top-seeded Southridge on the road on Saturday.

Mt. Spokane 2, Walla Walla 0: Tayvi Walker scored an insurance goal in the 64th minute and the visiting sixth-seeded Wildcats (11-4) eliminated the third-seeded Blue Devils (4-12) in a first-round game.

Southridge 2, University 0: Angelina Keister scored an insurance goal in the 73rd minute and the Suns (10-6) eliminated the Titans (9-7) in a first-round game.

Aubree Carpenter made 10 saves for U-Hi.

District 7 1A

Freeman 9, Medical Lake 0: Aubrey Gregory scored four goals with two assists and the Scotties (9-6) beat the visiting Cardinals (1-15) in a first-round game.

Rylee Russell and Avery Gass scored two goals apiece for the Scotties, who face Lakeside in a semifinal on Thursday.

Colville 1, Riverside 0: Dustie Palm scored the go-ahead goal in a Shootout and the visiting Crimson Hawks (7-9-0) beat the Rams (5-9-0) in the first-round game.

Olivia Kroll made seven saves in the shutout for Colville, which faces Deer Park in a semifinal on Thursday.

Volleyball

Mead 3, North Central 0: Danikah Johnson and Romy Tyler had nine kills apiece and the Panthers (12-0, 8-0) swept the visiting Wolfpack (4-10, 1-7) 25-15, 25-10, 25-6 in a 4A/3A match.

Lewis and Clark 3, Ferris 0: The Tigers (7-7, 5-3) swept the visiting Saxons (8-7, 3-5) 25-22, 25-11, 25-23 in a 4A/3A match.

Pullman 3, West Valley 0: Margot Keane had 13 kills and the visiting Greyhounds (11-3, 8-0) swept the Eagles (5-9, 4-4) 25-8, 25-6, 25-13 in a 2A match

Shadle Park 3, East Valley 1: Abbey Flerchinger had 13 kills and the Highlanders (7-5, 6-2) beat the visiting Knights (3-11, 1-7) 18-25, 25-16, 25-18, 25-18 in a 2A match.