Prep roundup: Fremont boys golf in the lead, Farmington close behind after 1st round of the Region 1 Championship | News, Sports, Jobs

Fremont High’s boys golf team is in the lead after the first round of the Region 1 championship, held Monday at Eagle Mountain Golf Course in Brigham City.

The Silverwolves shot 284 as a team, led by Chase Burton’s 1-under-par 70, which led all individuals.

Farmington is in second place in the team standings with a 291, led by Luke Kelley’s 72.

Weber (309), Davis (312), Layton (314), Syracuse (317) and Clearfield (326) rounded out the first-round team standings.

The second round is Tuesday, starting at 9 am at Glen Eagle in Syracuse.

Individuals in the top 15 were as follows:

1. Chase Burton, Fremont, 70

T2. Luke Dalebout, Fremont, 71

T2. Kyson Christensen, Fremont, 71

T2. Spencer Poll, Layton, 71

T5. Luke Kelley, Farmington, 72

T5. Karson Tesch, Fremont, 72

T7. Jack Summerhays, Farmington, 73

T7. Ben Ackley, Farmington, 73

T7. Brigham Goldsberry, Farmington, 73

T7. Max Landon, Davis, 73

11. Shawn Grover, Syracuse, 74

T12. Cohen Stanger, Weber, 75

T12. Joshua Dye, Weber, 75

14. Jack Wadsworth, Fremont, 76

T15. Craiten Patterson, Weber, 77

T15. Landen Green, Syracuse, 77

GIRLS SOCCER

MORGAN 7, GRANTSVILLE 0

Brecklee Charlton scored two goals and assisted two more in a 7-0 win for Morgan High’s (11-2, 6-0 Region 13) girls soccer team Monday.

Ashley Burt Assisted two goals and Kaydence Wardell Assisted one. Wardell, Jayda Jones, Lacie Poll, Caroline Owen and Macie Burton scored one goal each.

Goalkeepers Miya Turner and Madison Wangsgard split the shutout, and Wangsgard assisted one goal. The win moves the Trojans within one win of clinching at least a share of the Region 13 title.

