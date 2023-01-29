Prep Roundup: Dos Pueblos Forwards Produce Goals in 5-1 Girls Soccer Win Over Santa Barbara | Sports

Katie Peterson and Riley Roggero each scored two goals to carry the Dos Pueblos girls soccer team to a 5-1 Channel League win over Santa Barbara on Saturday at Scott O’Leary Stadium.

Taylor Hayes added the fifth goal for the Chargers, who are now 3-5-4 in the league and 5-7-4 overall. Riley Monroe, Miranda Hough Pattison and Madelyn Jones provided assists.

“The team has been playing their best soccer over the last four games, and today was another solid performance,” said DP Coach Marco Medina. “It was good to see the forwards putting a few in the net and to see their celebrations.

“And, we need to give credit to our defense and midfield who have been steady all season long.”

The two teams meet again on Monday at Santa Barbara at 6:30 pm

Caleb Song of Providence drives between two Besant Hill players for a layup to cap a 16-0 run in the third quarter. (James Daly photo)

Boys Basketball

Providence 55, Besant Hill 30

The Providence boys basketball team went on a 16-0 run to start the third quarter and defeated Besant Hill, 55-30, in a Condor League game at San Marcos High.

Caleb Song and Josiah Fiedtkou led the Patriots on Senior Day with 19 and 15 points, respectively. Song also had five steals an Fiedtkou grabbed six rebounds and had three blocked shots.

Johnny Saunders had a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds and Diego Godinez, the fourth senior on the team, dished out seven assists, grabbed seven rebounds and scored five points.

“I’m so happy that we were able to get the Seniors a win in the final regular season home game of their careers,” said Coach Micah Ruiz. “I love this group of players and I’m so proud of how they played today.”

Providence (4-2 in league) plays at first-place Oak Grove on Monday.

Colony 58, Dos Pueblos 48

The Chargers stayed close in the first half of the Nike Extravaganza game before Colony outscored them 15-5 in the third quarter.

“We were in striking distance, but a few key possessions gave them the win,” said DP Coach Joe Zamora. “I was proud of our guys and the way they competed on a big stage.”

Justin Stock led DP with 17 points, Micah Goss had points and 10 rebounds and Matthew Zamora had 10 points and six assists.

Colony’s 6-foot-7 Denzel Hines scored 33 points.

Dos Pueblos is 8-18 on the season.

Girls Basketball

Oxnard, 64, Dos Pueblos 39

The Chargers dropped the Channel League game at home and fell out of the playoff race.

Dos Pueblos falls to 5-7 in the league, putting it three games out of fourth place with two to play.

“I think we did some things better than we did the last time we played them, but we didn’t execute on offense and didn’t get many second-chance opportunities,” said DP Coach Manny Murillo. Credit to their defense. We didn’t communicate on defense, so our defensive communication has to really improve these last two games.

“So now at this point, we are playing for our Seniors Evette (Allen) and Dianna (Meza).”

Dos Pueblos was led by Gianna Nichols and Lauren Robles with 10 points apiece.

Carpinteria 46, Hueneme 20

Amarisse Camargo scored 12 points in the first period, and Carpinteria roared to a 33-7 halftime lead en route to a 46-20 win over Hueneme in a Citrus Coast League girls basketball game on Saturday.

“I was happy with our approach and focus,” said Carpinteria Coach Henry Gonzales. “The starting five did a good job setting the tone for the game.”

The win keeps the Warriors in contention for a CIF playoff spot. They are 5-5 in the league and 11-11 overall.

“We play four games next week, with the more important ones being Monday at Fillmore and Wednesday at home versus Malibu,” said Gonzales. “We continue to fight for a playoff spot.”

Cate 58, La Reina 11

The Rams blew out La Reina in the Frontier League game in Thousand Oaks.

Sophomore Sophia Ospina scored 18 points and junior Ada Hansen had 17 points to lead Cate.