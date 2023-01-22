Prep roundup: Columbus girls soccer moves on in MHSAA Class 5A Playoffs

JACKSON — Columbus High School boys and girls soccer both traveled to Jackson for the first round of the MHSAA Class 5A playoffs, with the girls defeating Jim Hill, 6-0, and the boys losing to Callaway, 2-1.

It was a rough one for the boys team, coming up a goal short on the road. The girls will continue their postseason run, traveling to play Vicksburg on Tuesday in the second round.

Other scores

Prep girls basketball

Oak Hill Academy 85, North Delta School 49

WEST POINT — Oak Hill Academy girls basketball defeated North Delta School, 85-49, on Friday night.

The Raiders were led by Raylee Craven, who scored 20 points in the win. Mary Beth Briggs also had 18 points, Morgan Dabbs had 12 points and Harley Vaughn had 11 points for OHA.

Oak Hill Academy will travel to play Heritage Academy in its next game at 5 pm Friday.

Noxubee County 65, Amory 55

MACON — The Noxubee County girls kept rolling with a 65-55 win over Amory on Friday night.

Tootie Lockett led the Tigers (17-3, 5-0 Region 4-3A) with 24 points. Jamaya Dancy scored 11 points, and Kirsten Barnett had 10.

Noxubee County Hosted Kemper County on Saturday night and will play Tuesday at Aberdeen.

Regents School of Oxford 45, Columbus Christian Academy 40

STEENS — Columbus Christian Academy girls lost a lead in the fourth quarter at home Friday against Regents School of Oxford.

The Rams dropped to 14-9 on the season and 1-4 in district play.

Columbus Christian will host Amory Christian Academy on Monday.

Starkville Christian 58, Regents School of Oxford 20 (9-3, 7-0 in district)

Starkville Christian 65, Tupelo Children’s Mansion Academy 5

Mooreville 55, Caledonia 24

Prep boys basketball

Mooreville 59, Caledonia 55, overtime

CALEDONIA — The Caledonia boys suffered a 59-55 overtime loss to Mooreville at home Friday night.

Caledonia fell to 18-6 on the season and 5-3 in MHSAA Class 4A, Region 1.

The Cavaliers will play Tuesday at Corinth.

Columbus Christian Academy 82, Regents School of Oxford 66

STEENS — The Columbus Christian boys picked up an 82-66 win over Regents School of Oxford on Friday in Steens.

The Rams had five players in double digits, led by Joe Michael Edwards with 25 points.

Mason Wright and Jackson Howard each scored 15 points, while Garrett Weathers had 12 and Caleb McCarter had 11.

Starkville Christian 54, Regents School of Oxford 28 (Record: 7-5, 4-2 in district)

Oak Hill Academy 57, North Delta School 41

Aliceville (Ala.) 55, West Lowndes 43

Amory 61, Noxubee County 44

Prep girls soccer

Starkville 2, Southaven 0

SOUTHAVEN — Starkville girls soccer defeated Southaven on the road, 2-0, in the first round of the MHSAA Class 6A playoffs.

Emma Wilson got the scoring started for the Yellow Jackets (7-10-1) in the first half and Olivia Anderson added the cherry on top with a goal in the second half.

Starkville will travel to play Lewisburg in the second round of the MHSAA Class 6A Playoffs at 5 pm Tuesday.

Booneville 1, MSMS 1 (Booneville wins 4-3 on penalties)

Prep boys soccer

Booneville 5, MSMS 2 (Record: 10-3, 7-3 in district)