Prep Roundup: Bellaire ousts Buckeye Local in D-III volleyball | News, Sports, Jobs

BELLAIRE — The Big Reds picked up their 12th win of the season and extended their season by taking down Buckeye Local in a Division III Sectional game by scores of 25-12, 20-25, 26-24 and 25-21.

The Big Reds (12-11) were led by Gianna Schmidt’s 10 kills and 12 digs. Gracelyn Maupin posted 35 assists, six kills, five aces and nine digs. Brooklyn Zonker posted nine kills and three aces. Zara Harveth was credited with five kills and 11 digs.

Sidney Rowson had five kills and 12 digs, while Lexi Morgan made 10 digs and Mya Marinacci had eight digs, three aces and two kills.

Buckeye Local, meanwhile, was led by Brynn McKeever’s 13 digs, 10 assists, two aces and three kills. Pam Kandrach had six kills and two digs. Madison Zeroski posted 10 points, four kills and four digs. Avah Williams recorded five assists and Shayleigh Hornyak had six kills and nine digs.

Sam Ankrom posted 12 digs.

Fort Frye ousts Barnesville

BARNESVILLE — The Shamrocks saw their strong season come to an end at the hands of the Cadets by scores of 25-27, 25-15, 25-9 and 25-8.

The Shamrocks (14-8) were led by Kynlie Cline’s 24 digs. Ava McFarland posted nine points, 20 assists and nine digs. Halle Markovich had 10 kills and four digs.