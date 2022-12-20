Prep report: Superior boys basketball sees off Ashland – Duluth News Tribune

Superior was firing from several stations outside the 3-point arc, as seven players combined for 17 treys as the Spartans routed Ashland 86-39 at Ashland on Monday, Dec. 19.

Tre Sanigar led the barrage, making six triples and finishing with a team-best 22 points. Devon Ford had 19 points (and five 3-pointers), while Calvin Anderson added 13 points.

Xander Parduhn led all scorers with 25 points for Ashland, which trailed 49-22 at halftime.

Solon Springs 92, South Shore 36

The Eagles broke out to 56 first-half points at home, 20 of them from Isaiah Kastern and 15 from Dylan Taggart in a runaway win.

Three others (Carson Kaunonen, Kaden Corlett and Abe Ahlberg) scored 10 points apiece for Solon, now 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the Indianhead Conference.

South Ridge 73, Duluth Marshall 33

Austin Josephson’s 25 points were more than enough for a Panthers Squad that led 47-18 at halftime.

North Woods 114, Wrenshall 59

The Grizzlies offense proved unstoppable, led by 41 points from Jonah Burnett and 22 from Jared Chiabotti.

Peyton Johnson led the Wrens with 18 points.

Mountain Iron-Buhl 90, Esko 69

The Rangers, led by Jordan Zubich and Sage Ganyo, had too much firepower for the Eskomos on Monday in Mountain Iron.

Zubich led all scorers with 32 points and Ganyo had 30. The pair combined to make eight 3-pointers.

Esko stayed within 41-32 at halftime, but 21 points apiece from Hannah Swanson and Kyra Johnson was not enough to keep up.

The Timberwolves tipped the Bluestreaks despite 16 points from Chisholm’s Olivia Hutchings and 13 from Tresa Baumgard.

Ely had four scorers in double figures, led by 16 points from Grace Latourell.

PREP SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Superior 86, Ashland 39

Solon Springs 92, South Shore 36

South Ridge 73, Duluth Marshall 33

North Woods 114, Wrenshall 59

Fond du Lac Ojibwe 73, Ogilvie 63

Duluth East 88, Duluth Denfeld 46

Ely 75, Mesabi East 37

GIRLS BASKETBALL

North Woods 71, Wrenshall 28

Mountain Iron-Buhl 90, Esko 69

Ely 61, Chisholm 57

Rock Ridge 62, Proctor 59

Barnum 65, Moose Lake/Willow River 36