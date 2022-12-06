Prep report: Solon Springs boys basketball blasts Mellen – Duluth News Tribune
SOLON SPRINGS — Solon Springs’ Isaiah Kastern scored 27 points as the Eagles routed Mellen 83-35 Tuesday in Solon Springs.
Solon Springs Coach Marcus Besonen said Kastern was a “force inside as usual and ran the floor really well.”
Besonen was also happy with the effort on defense, with the Eagles allowing just 15 first-half points, and on the Offensive glass.
“It was a great total team effort owning the paint and getting into transition as well as offensive rebounds giving us many second-chance points,” Besonen said.
Abe Ahlberg joined Kastern in double figures with 10 points and Dylan Taggert had nine.
Mellen was led by Tommy’ Zokovek’s 16 points.
“Our guards did a great job taking care of the ball and getting us easy looks,” Besonen said. “It’s nice to score 83 without shots falling from the perimeter.
Ely’s Joey Bianco poured in 32 points in a 72-32 romp over Floodwood Tuesday.
The Timberwolves’ defense locked down the Polar Bears offense, allowing just six first-half points.
Jason Kemtz and Caid Chittom joined Bianco in double figures with 13 and 14 points, respectively, and Justin Spindler led the Polar Bears with 18.
Rock Ridge 69, Duluth Denfeld 30
Rock Ridge’s Anna Westby and Maija Lamppa each scored 17 points in the Wolverines’ 69-30 home win over Duluth Denfeld, their first as a combined program.
The Wolverines held Denfeld to just 12 field goals in the game and seven second-half points in the win.
Selah Reinertson scored 20 points to lead the Hunters.
Silver Bay 79, Fond du Lac Ojibwe 23
Silver Bay senior Danika Thompson scored 32 points as the Mariners cruised to a 79-23 home win over Fond du Lac Ojibwe.
Three Mariners joined Thompson in double figures, including Nysjah Duncan with 10, Madison Ollman with 15 and Izzy Carey with 12.
Sadie Buckanga led the Ogichidaag with nine points.
Two Harbors 56, Floodwood 36
Karly Holm scored 20 points for Two Harbors, while Rachel Bopp, Olivia Fosness and Ava Fosness all scored 11 in the Agates’ 56-36 win over Floodwood.
Two Harbors struggled to score in the first half, trailing 21-19 at the break. The offense came to life with 37 in a second half where they outscored the Polar Bears by 22 points.
Nakalyah Nimene finished with nine points for Floodwood.
Duluth 6, Northern Tier 0
Duluth got goals from six different players as the Northern Stars topped the Northern Tier 6-0 in a win Monday at the Heritage Center.
Lydia Saxin scored in the first period, with Autumn Turpen, Gracyn Schipper and Grace Karakas all scoring in the second.
Karyssa Clough and Ellia Marciniak each added a goal in the third period.
Goaltender Ella Brisbois needed to make just 14 saves to preserve the shutout.
