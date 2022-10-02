Prep report: Marshall boys soccer wins after Incredible comeback – Duluth News Tribune

There are several sports in which, with a lead of five and seven minutes remaining, the game could be considered to be still in the balance. Soccer is not typically one of them.

Duluth Marshall boys soccer destroyed that convention on Saturday. The Hilltoppers trailed 6-1 at home to Robbinsdale Cooper in the 73rd minute (of 80) and Somehow won in regulation, 7-6, capping a two-game weekend in which the Hilltoppers and their opponents scored 28 goals in 160 minutes.

Cooper scored in the first minute, led 4-1 at halftime and scored two more goals in the second half. Marshall’s comeback started with back-to-back penalty kick goals from Denzel Majwega in the 74th and 75th minute.

Benson Peterson scored his first varsity goal for Marshall in the 76th minute to make it 6-4, followed by another penalty, converted by Briar Mrozik just seconds later. Mrozik scored from open play in the 77th minute to tie the game and Majwega scored the winner in the 79th.

Majwega finished with four goals and an assist. Thomas Falgier made six saves for the Hilltoppers.

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 3, Hermantown 2

Elijah Aultman netted a brace as the Lumberjacks held off the Hawks in Lake Superior Conference soccer at Corey Veech Field at Centricity Stadium in Hermantown.

Aultman’s first of the game came 15 minutes in, and was followed by Brody Dushkin in the 30th minute.

Nathan Hill opened Hermantown’s scoring 10 minutes into the second half, but Aultman made it 3-0 around the hour mark, which was enough cushion for the visitors to withstand a 63rd-minute goal from Wylee Arro.

Walker Marquardt made three saves for the winners; Sterling Trok stopped seven shots for Hermantown.

Cloquet-Carlton 1, Hermantown 0

Katie Olson made three saves for Cloquet-Carlton in a shutout win at Hermantown on Saturday.

Alexa Snesrud scored the game’s only goal with just over eight minutes to play for the 12-2 Lumberjacks.

Duluth East ended up at the top of the charts in Saturday’s Taconite Invitational girls swimming and diving meet at Mesabi East High School in Aurora.

The Greyhounds’ 298 points were 43 better than the host Giants, with Rock Ridge in a close third with 243.

East’s Julia Zimpel was a double winner in the 200-yard individual Medley (2:27.03) and 100 breaststroke (1:11.84).

Ava Nikisch of Proctor/Hermantown swept the freestyle distance races, clocking in 2:09.77 for the 200 and 5:53.05 for the 500, while Adriana Sheets of Mesabi East swept the freestyle sprints with a 26.32 in the 50 and 58.07 in the 100.

Carter St. Germaine’s 46-yard heave Landed in Zak McPhee’s hands at the goal line with just 15 seconds remaining for a game-winning touchdown on Proctor’s Homecoming game on Friday night.

The Rails had a 14-0 lead at the half before the winless Dragons rallied to tie it.

According to WCMP-FM, St. Germaine threw for 135 yards and had a rushing touchdown. McPhee completed two passes himself for 84 and Drew Grochowski had three catches and a touchdown for 65 yards in the win for Proctor (2-3).

PREP SCOREBOARD

BOYS SOCCER

Duluth Marshall 7, Robbinsdale Cooper 6

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 3, Hermantown 2

GIRLS SOCCER

Cloquet-Carlton 1, Hermantown 0

East Grand Forks 7, Hibbing/Chisholm 0

Grand Rapids 2, Cambridge-Isanti 0

FOOTBALL

Mora 64, Hibbing 14

Chisholm 26, Crosby-Ironton 20 (Fri.)

Proctor 21, Pine City 14 (Fri.)

Rush City 40, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 12