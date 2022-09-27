Prep notes: Newman cross country, volleyball teams show mutual support in Ruston | Prep Sports

The Newman cross country and volleyball teams enjoyed a rather unique experience over the weekend.

Both teams had overnight stays in Ruston so they could compete in that part of the state — the volleyball team winning five matches over two days while leading cross country runner Maggie Smith placed first at the Cedar Creek Wallace Martin Invitational.

Both teams received plenty of support. Cross country Runners attended volleyball matches Friday and volleyball parents lined the cross country course early the next morning.

Some supporters also attended the Newman football game Friday at Many, about an hour south of Ruston.

“It was great,” said the cross country coach Mark Falivenowho decided to bring his Runners to Ruston last year after Hurricane Ida caused him to evacuate and stay with his wife’s family in Ruston.

While there, they went for a run in Lincoln Parish Park and enjoyed the shaded trail through the wooded area. When he returned from the run, he discovered that Cedar Creek High School hosted a meet there every year.

From there, Faliveno told volleyball Coach Colleen Loerzel about his plan to take his team to Ruston for the weekend. Loerzel quickly realized that Ruston High hosted a volleyball tournament the same weekend.

That worked out well for the Faliveno family. Faliveno’s daughter, Ellais a Newman junior and on the volleyball team.

The sweep of five volleyball matches Friday and Saturday improved Newman’s record to 19-1. Newman will have a chance to avenge his only loss this season when the Greenies play Tuesday at ED White.

The teams played one other time at a tournament Sept. 3, and ED White won 25-22, 25-19. Since then Newman has won 15 consecutive matches.

On the cross country course, Smith, a senior, paced the field of 118 varsity runners in 20 minutes, 19 seconds to help the Newman girls finish atop the team standings.

The Newman boys finished third behind first-place Mandeville and runner-up West Monroe.

Faliveno said Runners went around three large loops — each one approximately a mile — and the final quarter mile or so was downhill, so “the kids could really step on the gas to the finish.”

The next race for Newman will come Oct. 8 at the Catholic Invitational in Baton Rouge, a race that usually brings several top teams from around the state.

Dominican volleyball Showdown

St. Thomas More beat Dominica 28-26, 25-22 in a match between undefeated reigning state champions Saturday at the St. Joseph’s tournament in Baton Rouge. The loss left Dominican with an 18-1 record.

St. Thomas More, the reigning Division II champion, had the only 6-0 record at the tournament and improved to 17-0.

Dominica, the reigning Division I champion, and St. Thomas More are scheduled to participate in two other tournaments together — Oct. 14-15 at Country Day and Oct. 28-29 at Episcopal of Acadiana.

Mount Carmel (21-1 in-state) lost to an in-state opponent for the first time this season when Hannan won 25-21, 25-18 on the first day of the tournament. The next day, Dominican won against Hannan 25-19, 25-19.

Brother Martin, Mount Carmel win again

Brother Martin had another strong cross country showing Saturday with three of the top four finishers and a team title at the Mount Carmel Cub Run in City Park.

Junior Gabriel Metoyer paced the field in 15:28 as the Crusaders put five Runners in the top 19 for 38 points. Holy Cross placed second with 71 points.

Mount Carmel won the girls race with sophomores Catalina Reichard pacing the team at 18:30. Houma Christian senior Emma Bourg finished first in 18:14.

Brother Martin and Mount Carmel won on successive weekends at City Park after each won Sept. 17 at the Dominican/Holy Cross Invitational.