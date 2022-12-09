Prep notes: Field set for EBR’s Red Stick Invitational basketball tourney, more notes | High School Sports

With 39 games to be played over three days at three school sites, the Red Stick Invitational basketball tournament is an ambitious project taken on by East Baton Rouge schools.

The tournament set for Dec. 19-21 at Liberty, Scotlandville and Istrouma will feature boys and girls games. A girls team from Columbia, Georgia, is the Lone out-of-state entry.

Notable teams from outside the Baton Rouge area include the Lafayette Christian (boys and girls), Salmen (boys), East Jefferson (boys), Opelousas (girls), Mt. Carmel (girls), Salmen (boys), Ponchatoula (girls) and Lafayette High (girls).

LCAs Jada Richard is among the top girls players in the state. One of the intriguing boys players to watch is East Feliciana’s 6-foot-8 Trey’Dez Green, a top football-basketball prospect for 2024.

Liberty, Scotlandville and Salmen all ranked in the top five in their respective boys divisions in the most recent LHSAA power ratings. The same is true for girls teams LCA, Lafayette and Scotlandville.

Prep notables

Former Zachary High star Lindsey Scott Jr. of Incarnate Word is a finalist for the Walter Payton Award given annually to the top FCS player.

Scott has passed for 4,155 yards and 55 touchdowns ahead of UIW’s quarterfinal playoff game at Sacramento State. Scott also was named to the HERO Sports All-FCS All-American team announced Thursday.