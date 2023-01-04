Prep hockey: Four second-period goals lifts North to win – InForum

Fargo North 7, West Fargo 2

FARGO — Connor Holm scored two of Fargo North’s four goals in the second period and the Spartans downed West Fargo on Tuesday at the Fargo Coliseum.

North’s Benson Grande and Peter Dorsher scored first-period goals and North led 2-1 after one. But in the second period, Holm sandwiched goals around a Max Watson goal and Charlie Kalbrenner scored later in the period and North led 6-1 after two.

Logan Olson made it 7-1 with a goal midway through the third. Aiden Wolf and Chase Mattern scored West Fargo’s goals.

Fargo South-Shanley 7, Mandan 0

MANDAN — A John Lang hat-trick ignited an onslaught of goals at the Mandan Braves’ expense on Tuesday.

South-Shanley’s Colten Nestler, Samuel Ovsak, Trevor Moe and Jack Hofer all netted goals in the Blow out. The Bruins mustered 39 shots on goal.

South-Shanley goaltenders Noel Olsonawski and Max Kirkeby earned a combined shut out, stopping 10 Manda shots.

West Fargo Sheyenne 5, Devils Lake 2

DEVILS LAKE — West Fargo Sheyenne downed Devils Lake in an East Region Matchup on Tuesday.

MOORHEAD — Due to poor weather conditions, the game has been postponed to Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m

Fargo Davies 2, Grand Forks 1

GRAND FORKS — Fargo Davies goaltender Noelle Lewis’ 28 saves, including 13 in the first period, helped the Eagles edge the Grand Forks KnightRiders.

Reganne Silbernagel’s goal at 4:45 of the second as assists from Mathilede Vetter and Sage Kracke gave the Eagles a one-goal lead. The KnightRiders’ Emma Gray tied the game at 12:26 of the period with a goal, but Kracke scored the game-winner at 5:54 of the third period on an assist from Allie Emineth.

KnightRiders goaltender Leah Bensley saved 22 of 24 shots.