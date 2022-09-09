Prep highlights: Union volleyball wins wild five-set match to open Mountain View’s gym

The Union and Mountain View volleyball teams christened Mountain View’s new gym with a wild five-setter with the Titans Escaping victorious 23-25, 25-23, 25-16, 18-25, 17-15.

Drew Eggleston had 27 kills and six digs for Union, and Lana Saopraseuth added 31 assists, five digs and three aces.

Kelsey Lee had 15 digs and two aces for the Titans, and Ruby Ochoa had eight kills, two aces and two digs.

Camas soccer wins battle of Champions

In a Matchup of state Champions from 2021, Parker Mairs scored both goals as the Camas girls soccer team beat Grant of Portland 2-0 in a non-league match on Thursday.

Camas won the Washington 4A state title last fall, while Grant captured the Oregon 6A crown.