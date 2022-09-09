Prep highlights: Union volleyball wins wild five-set match to open Mountain View’s gym
The Union and Mountain View volleyball teams christened Mountain View’s new gym with a wild five-setter with the Titans Escaping victorious 23-25, 25-23, 25-16, 18-25, 17-15.
Drew Eggleston had 27 kills and six digs for Union, and Lana Saopraseuth added 31 assists, five digs and three aces.
Kelsey Lee had 15 digs and two aces for the Titans, and Ruby Ochoa had eight kills, two aces and two digs.
Camas soccer wins battle of Champions
In a Matchup of state Champions from 2021, Parker Mairs scored both goals as the Camas girls soccer team beat Grant of Portland 2-0 in a non-league match on Thursday.
Camas won the Washington 4A state title last fall, while Grant captured the Oregon 6A crown.
Mairs got Camas on the board on a goal Assisted by Saige McCusker. Mairs’ second goal was assisted by Bella Burns. Keely Wieczorek recorded 10 saves in goal for the Papermakers.
Stars of the day
- Lucas Waldrun, Columbia River boys tennis. The freshman won at No. 1 singles in his first high school match by outlasting WF West’s Aaron Boggess, a state Qualifier last spring, 7-6, 6-7, 10-6 in a match that lasted 21/2 hours.
- Alex Rigby and Spencer Moody, Mountain View boys golf, shared medalist honors, each with a 1-under-par 33 at Fairway Village, as the Thunder beat Prairie 140-159.
- Loredo Maldonado, Ty Sutton and Ty Rushing, Union boys golf, all tied for medalist honors with 2-over 39s at Tri-Mountain in a 161-184 win over Skyview.
- Tanner Moody, Heritage boys golf, won medalist honors with a 1-over 37 at Three Rivers in a 173-195 loss to Kelso.
- Adrianne Agbayani, Evergreen girls soccer, scored both goals for Plainsmen in the first half of their 2-2 tie against Black Hills.
- Vianna Zaccone and Natalie Weinmaster, Fort Vancouver girls soccer. Zaccone scored 15 minutes into the second half, and Weinmaster held off Heritage in goal to preserve the 1-0 Trappers’ win.
- Jaylynn Wing, Hudson’s Bay girls soccer, had two goals and one assist in a 5-0 win over Stevenson.
- Anna Mooney, Seton Catholic girls soccer, had four goals and one assist in a 6-2 win over Riverdale of Portland.
- Callie Curran, Ridgefield volleyball, had seven digs, two kills, one block and 30 assists in the Spudders’ 25-17, 25-13, 25-20 win over RA Long.
- Lauren Dreves, Columbia River volleyball, had 28 kills, 10 digs and four aces in the Rapids’ 25-16, 25-19, 18-25, 25-14 win over Mark Morris.
- Madisen Newbury, La Center girls soccer, had two goals and one assist in a 5-0 win over Woodland.
- Abby Dombrow, Hockinson girls soccer, had two goals in a 5-0 win over WF West.
- Ella Conklin, Prairie volleyball, had 14 kills and 14 digs to go with three aces and six blocks in the Falcons’ 3-1 win over Kelso.
- Ella Schoene, La Center volleyball, had a Monster five-set match with 25 Kills and 27 digs against Kalama.