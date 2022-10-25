Prep Highlights: River’s Kendrick leads 2A District boys golf
Jack Kendrick of Columbia River shot 1-under 69 to lead the field after the first day of the Class 2A boys golf district Monday in Washougal.
Kendrick started fast with two birdies in the first four holes at Orchard Hills Golf Club. They finished the front-nine in 2-under.
Kendrick, the 2A Greater St. Helens League champion, has a one-strike lead over Centralia’s Von Wasson heading into Tuesday’s final round.
Columbia River has four Golfers in the top 10. Noah Larson is third after shooting 74. Ian Schoonmaker (78) is tied for eighth and Alex Snyder (80) is tied for 10th.
- Seton Catholic’s Jason Parker and Carson Helm shot 79 and are tied for the lead after the first day at the Class 1A district tournament.
Stars of the day
- Alyssa Carney, Ridgefield girls soccer, had a goal and three assists in a 5-0 win over Hudson’s Bay.
- Ivy Henderson and Peyton Dukes, Columbia River girls soccer, each scored in a 2-0 win over Hockinson that sets up a Showdown with Ridgefield for the 2A GSHL title on Wednesday.
- Makenzi Gehrke, Washougal girls soccer, had 10 saves in a match against RA Long that ended 0-0 in regulation.
- Dea Covarrubias, Skyview girls soccer, scored two goals in a 4-1 win over Battle Ground.
- Joely Renk, Prairie girls soccer, had two goals and three assists in a 7-2 win over Evergreen.