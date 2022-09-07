Prep Highlights: River volleyball gets sweep of Woodland

Sydney Dreves had nine kills and Lauren Dreves added eight kills as the Defending 2A state Champion Columbia River volleyball team opened the 2022 with a 25-9, 25-15, 25-7 win at Woodland on Tuesday.

Sydney Dreves added five digs and six aces, while her older sister had eight digs and four aces. Senior setter Sophie Worden had 22 assists, four digs and two kills.

