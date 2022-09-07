Prep Highlights: River volleyball gets sweep of Woodland
Sydney Dreves had nine kills and Lauren Dreves added eight kills as the Defending 2A state Champion Columbia River volleyball team opened the 2022 with a 25-9, 25-15, 25-7 win at Woodland on Tuesday.
Sydney Dreves added five digs and six aces, while her older sister had eight digs and four aces. Senior setter Sophie Worden had 22 assists, four digs and two kills.
Stars of the day
- Grady Millar, Mountain View boys golf, shot 3-under 33 at Camas Meadows to lead the Thunder to a 159-173 win over Union.
- Lizzy Andrew, Ridgefield volleyball, had 12 kills and six aces as the Spudders beat Hockinson 3-0.
- Anna Mooney, Seton Catholic girls soccer, scored four goals as the Cougars beat Heritage 9-0.
- Shaela Bradley, La Center girls soccer, had one goal and one assist in a 3-1 win over WF West.
- Drew Eggleston, Union volleyball, had a team-high 13 kills as the Titans swept Tumwater 3-0.
- Delaney DeGrande, Skyview girls soccer, Assisted on the tying goal and scored the match winner as the Storm beat Kelso 2-1.
- Ella Schoene, La Center volleyball, had 10 kills and 10 digs as the Wildcats opened their season with a 3-0 win over Elma.
- Avery Schilling, Union girls soccer, scored the match’s lone goal on an assist from O’hu Miles as the Titans beat Ridgefield 1-0.