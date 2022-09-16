Prep highlights: Ridgefield girls soccer shuts out Hockinson 3-0

In a rematch of last year’s Class 2A girls soccer state semifinal game, Ridgefield shut out Hockinson for a 3-0 win at home.

Ella Rorabaugh scored first to give the Spudders a 1-0 lead at halftime, before Claire Jones found the back of the net on a long free kick and assisted Ellie Petersen for the team’s final goal.

Ridgefield goalkeepers Tyler Merlock and Gabriela Semlick split time in goal to earn the clean sheet. Hockinson keeper Ashley Suva had six saves for the Hawks.

