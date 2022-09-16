Prep highlights: Ridgefield girls soccer shuts out Hockinson 3-0
In a rematch of last year’s Class 2A girls soccer state semifinal game, Ridgefield shut out Hockinson for a 3-0 win at home.
Ella Rorabaugh scored first to give the Spudders a 1-0 lead at halftime, before Claire Jones found the back of the net on a long free kick and assisted Ellie Petersen for the team’s final goal.
Ridgefield goalkeepers Tyler Merlock and Gabriela Semlick split time in goal to earn the clean sheet. Hockinson keeper Ashley Suva had six saves for the Hawks.
Stars of the day
- Alex Rigby, Mountain View boys golf, earned medalist honors with a 2-under-par 35 at Tri-Mountain as the Thunder beat Battle Ground.
- Dane Huddleston, Woodland boys golf, carded a 2-under-par 35 at Lewis River to help the Beavers top La Center.
- Laredo Maldonado, Union boys golf, led the Titans with a 1-over-par 37 at Camas Meadows in a win over Heritage.
- Braden Thacker and Hudson Wright, Hudson’s Bay boys tennis, clinched the match for the Eagles with the win at No. 3 doubles against Battle Ground. It was Thacker’s first win in three years.
- Ella Schoene and Aristyn Wiseman, La Center volleyball. In the Wildcats’ 3-0 win over Rochester, Schoene had 11 kills, 2 blocks, 12 digs, 5 aces and 11 service points, while Wiseman had a team-high 12 aces and 21 service points.
- Sydney Dreves, Columbia River volleyball, paced the Rapids with 11 kills, 5 aces and 4 digs as part of a 3-0 road win over Washougal.
- Paige Stepaniuk, Ridgefield volleyball, had 11 aces as the Spudders swept Hudson’s Bay.
- Jamie Maas, Washougal girls soccer, scored both goals for the Panthers with her second goal breaking a tie in a 2-1 win over Woodland.
- Edita Ljuca, Mountain View volleyball, tallied 17 kills, 2 aces, 4 digs as part of a 3-0 sweep of Battle Ground.
- Jocie Snyder, Evergreen volleyball, accounted for 15 digs and 2 aces to help lead Evergreen past Heritage in a 3-0 win.