Prep highlights: La Center volleyball wins first league title since 2018

Ella Schoene led the La Center volleyball team with 28 kills and 13 digs as the Wildcats beat Castle Rock in three sets to win their first Trico League title since 2018.

Scores of the match were 25-17, 25-18, 25-15. The Wildcats (16-1, 10-0 Trico) did not drop a set in 10 league matches.

“The girls were great tonight, very calm and in control,” La Center Coach Cymany O’Brien said. “Ella was on fire and seeing the floor well. Everyone was feeding off that.”

Stars of the day