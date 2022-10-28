Prep highlights: La Center volleyball wins first league title since 2018
Ella Schoene led the La Center volleyball team with 28 kills and 13 digs as the Wildcats beat Castle Rock in three sets to win their first Trico League title since 2018.
Scores of the match were 25-17, 25-18, 25-15. The Wildcats (16-1, 10-0 Trico) did not drop a set in 10 league matches.
“The girls were great tonight, very calm and in control,” La Center Coach Cymany O’Brien said. “Ella was on fire and seeing the floor well. Everyone was feeding off that.”
Stars of the day
- Ella Conklin, Prairie volleyball, posted 16 kills, 11 blocks and three digs as the Falcons rallied for a 3-1 win over Heritage.
- Shaela Bradley, La Center girls soccer, scored three goals and had an assist as the Wildcats beat Seton Catholic 4-1 to wrap up the 1A Trico League title.
- Makenzi Gehrke, Washougal girls soccer, made eight saves in goal for a clean sheet as the Panthers beat Black Hills 2-0 in the 2A district pigtail game. Washougal Advances to play Columbia River on Saturday.
- Sydney George, Woodland volleyball, had a team-high 12 kills to go along with 13 digs in a 3-0 sweep over Washougal.
- Kendall Mairs, Camas volleyball, tallied 10 kills, three blocks, seven digs and 13 assists in a 3-0 sweep over Skyview.
- Lizzy Andrew and Natalie Andrew, Ridgefield volleyball, combined for 47 kills, seven aces and 23 digs in a 3-1 win over Mark Morris. The Spudders clinched second place in the 2A Greater St. Helens League.