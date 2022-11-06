Prep highlights: La Center volleyball wins first 1A district title since 2016
The La Center volleyball team was tested in a five-set battle with Trico League foe Castle Rock on Saturday, and still came away with its first district championship since 2016.
La Center and Castle Rock split the first four sets, all decided by three points or less, before the Wildcats prevailed in a 15-12 fifth set to capture the District 4 title at King’s Way Christian High School.
Ella Schoene had 24 kills, two blocks, seven digs and eight service points. Billie Ross added 15 kills, one block, nine digs, four aces and 11 service points. Grace Clinton tallied a team-high 32 assists plus four digs, one ace and nine service points. Mia Achziger led with 16 digs plus five service points.
“It was a rough night for us,” La Center Coach Cymany O’Brien said. “We had some nerves today, however, that was exactly what we needed headed into state — some nerves and adversity. I’m proud of them for showing heart and working through it. The last five points, the girls showed poise and confidence and played to win.”
FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
KELSO 45, GIG HARBOR 34 — Down 34-10 in the second quarter to Gig Harbor, the Kelso football team was on the brink of seeing their season end in the Class 3A state preliminary round.
Thirty-five unanswered points later, the Hilanders came back to defeat Gig Harbor at Schroeder Field and earn a berth in the 3A state playoffs.
Tucker Amrine threw two second-half touchdown passes, Judah Calixte scored two touchdowns and the Kelso defense held Gig Harbor without a point for the final 24 minutes.
Facing a 24-point deficit after Gig Harbor’s Benjamin Stevens scored a 40-yard touchdown catch from Will Landram, the Hilanders scored with 28 seconds left in the half on a Zeke Smith touchdown delivered by Amrine.
Kelso closed the gap to 34-31 with two more touchdowns in the third quarter, then after Conner Noah picked off a Landram pass in the fourth, the Hilanders took the lead on Calixte’s 25-yard touchdown catch from Amrine with 7:31 remaining.
TUMWATER 35, RIDGEFIELD 14 — The Spudders’ season came to an end in Week 10 after digging a 21-0 hole on the road.
Ridgefield had three turnovers in the first quarter, which allowed Tumwater to score three quick touchdowns, including two on the ground from Carlos Matheney. The Thunderbirds also stopped the Spudders short of the end zone on 4th-and-goal from the 1-yard line to end the second quarter.
Ridgefield’s Isaiah Cowley caught two touchdown passes from Logan DeBeaumont in the second half.
GIRLS SOCCER
Hockinson wins in PKs for 2A state berth
Hockinson goalkeeper Ashley Suva made the game-winning block in penalty kicks as the Hawks beat Washougal for a 2A state berth.
The teams played the loser-out match to a 1-1 tie, and then Hockinson won on penalties 4-3.
Bridget Brennan scored the goal in the first half for the Hawks with an assist from Olivia Cochenour.
Anna Chafee scored on a penalty kick in the second half to tie the match for Washougal.
Kelso falls one win short of 3A state
Kelso played four loser-out matches in the 3A bi-district playoffs, winning three. However, Auburn Mountainview ended the run Saturday with a 1-0 win.