Prep highlights: La Center volleyball wins first 1A district title since 2016

The La Center volleyball team was tested in a five-set battle with Trico League foe Castle Rock on Saturday, and still came away with its first district championship since 2016.

La Center and Castle Rock split the first four sets, all decided by three points or less, before the Wildcats prevailed in a 15-12 fifth set to capture the District 4 title at King’s Way Christian High School.

Ella Schoene had 24 kills, two blocks, seven digs and eight service points. Billie Ross added 15 kills, one block, nine digs, four aces and 11 service points. Grace Clinton tallied a team-high 32 assists plus four digs, one ace and nine service points. Mia Achziger led with 16 digs plus five service points.

“It was a rough night for us,” La Center Coach Cymany O’Brien said. “We had some nerves today, however, that was exactly what we needed headed into state — some nerves and adversity. I’m proud of them for showing heart and working through it. The last five points, the girls showed poise and confidence and played to win.”

FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

KELSO 45, GIG HARBOR 34 — Down 34-10 in the second quarter to Gig Harbor, the Kelso football team was on the brink of seeing their season end in the Class 3A state preliminary round.