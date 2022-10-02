Prep highlights: La Center volleyball 2nd at Lumberjill Invite

The La Center volleyball team didn’t drop a game at the RA Long Lumberjill Invite on Saturday until the very close final match.

The Wildcats lost to Kalama 2-0 in the Championship match after winning three pool-play matches 2-0 and two bracket matches 2-0.

Scores against Kalama in the final were 25-23, 25-22.

La Center’s Ella Schoene finished the six matches with 53 kills, 29 aces and 37 digs. She had a double-double in the Championship match with 13 kills and 11 digs.

On the way to the final, La Center swept Toutle, Willapa Valley, and Kalama in pool play. Then the Wildcats beat Willapa Valley 25-6, 25-10 in the first bracket match, and RA Long 25-16, 25-13 in the semifinal.

