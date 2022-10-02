Prep highlights: La Center volleyball 2nd at Lumberjill Invite
The La Center volleyball team didn’t drop a game at the RA Long Lumberjill Invite on Saturday until the very close final match.
The Wildcats lost to Kalama 2-0 in the Championship match after winning three pool-play matches 2-0 and two bracket matches 2-0.
Scores against Kalama in the final were 25-23, 25-22.
La Center’s Ella Schoene finished the six matches with 53 kills, 29 aces and 37 digs. She had a double-double in the Championship match with 13 kills and 11 digs.
On the way to the final, La Center swept Toutle, Willapa Valley, and Kalama in pool play. Then the Wildcats beat Willapa Valley 25-6, 25-10 in the first bracket match, and RA Long 25-16, 25-13 in the semifinal.
Stars of the day
- Miranda Gonzalez, Hudson’s Bay girls cross country, was second overall at the Harvest Classic in Longview as the Eagles won the meet with 26 points. Gonzalez, Kaylyn Wickwire and Mollie Miller were 2-3-4 at the finish.
- Adam Williams, Hudson’s Bay boys cross country, finished second overall at the Harvest Classic in Longview with a time of 16:03.8 over 5,000 meters, helping the Eagles to a second-place team finish.
- Campbell Deringer and Lila McGeachy, Camas girls swimming, each won two individual events and were on two winning Relays as the Papermakers won the Kelso Invitational team title. Deringer won the 200 IM and 100 breast, McGeachy won the 100 and 500 free, and both were on the 200 Medley and 200 free relays.
- Paula Galvez, Skyview girls swimming, won the 50 free, 100 free and was on the Storm’s winning 400 free relay at the Kelso Invite.
- Hayley Summers, Woodland girls soccer, scored two goals in the Beavers’ 3-2 non-league win over Evergreen.