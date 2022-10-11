Prep Highlights: Huntington, Millar lead at district boys golf tournament

Eli Huntington of Camas Tore up the Great Blue course at Heron Lakes Golf Course in Portland, shooting an 8-under 64 to take a 10-stroke lead after the first round of the 4A district boys golf tournament on Monday.

Camas’ Evan Chen and Union’s Laredo Maldonado are tied for second with 2-over 74s. Camas leads the team standings with 304 points with Union second at 329.

In the 3A tournament also at Heron Lakes, Mountain View’s Grady Millar holds a two-stroke lead after a first-round 1-under 71. Heritage’s Tanner Moody is in second at 73. Braden Kendrick of Mountain View (77) and Kelso’s Rex Burt (78) follow.

Mountain View leads the team standings at 305, followed by Kelso at 342.

The second round will be Tuesday with 3A Golfers teeing off at 11:15 am and 4A Golfers getting started at 12:35 pm

River boys tennis wins another 2A GSHL title

Cole Benner and Alex Harris completed an undefeated season at No. 1 doubles as Columbia River beat Ridgefield 6-0 to win its ninth straight boys tennis league title Monday.