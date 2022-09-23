Prep highlights: Columbia River soccer tops Hockinson 2-1

Andie Buckley scored from a free kick and assisted another Columbia River goal to help the Rapids top Hockinson 2-1 in a 2A Greater St. Helens League girls soccer matchup Thursday.

River led 1-0 at Halftime following a Raya Janson goal, which came off a feed from Buckley.

Hockinson’s Bridget Brennan broke through for an unassisted goal with approximately 10 minutes left in the second half.

Goalkeeper Ashley Suva collected six saves for the Hawks and River keeper Alia Rust had five.

