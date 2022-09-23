Prep highlights: Columbia River soccer tops Hockinson 2-1
Andie Buckley scored from a free kick and assisted another Columbia River goal to help the Rapids top Hockinson 2-1 in a 2A Greater St. Helens League girls soccer matchup Thursday.
River led 1-0 at Halftime following a Raya Janson goal, which came off a feed from Buckley.
Hockinson’s Bridget Brennan broke through for an unassisted goal with approximately 10 minutes left in the second half.
Goalkeeper Ashley Suva collected six saves for the Hawks and River keeper Alia Rust had five.
Stars of the day
- Ella Conklin, Prairie volleyball, tallied 15 kills, 7 blocks, 4 digs and 1 ace in the Falcons’ 3-0 sweep over Battle Ground.
- Alex Rigby, Mountain View boys golf, shot 3-under par 31, the low round of the afternoon by four strokes as part of a Thunder win over Evergreen at Fairway Village.
- Adrianne Agbayani, Evergreen girls soccer, Assisted each of the team’s first four goals and scored two goals, all before halftime, in an eventual 8-1 win over Reynolds (Ore.).
- Jacob Parker, Seton Catholic boys golf, shot 1-under par 35 to finish atop the Leaderboard in a match between the Cougars and King’s Way Christian at Club Green Meadows.
- Jack Kendrick, Columbia River boys golf, shot 4-under par 32 at Heron Lakes (Greenback course) in a win over Woodland.
- Dane Huddleston, Woodland boys golf, shot 3-under par 33 at Heron Lakes (Greenback course) against the Columbia River.
- Annie Hite, Skyview volleyball, had 8 digs, 24 assists, 6 kills and 1 ace in a 3-0 win over Mountain View.
- Shaela Bradley, La Center girls soccer, scored two goals and had three assists in the Wildcats’ win over Fort Vancouver.
- Claire Jones, Ridgefield girls soccer, had three goals in the Spudders’ win over Hudson’s Bay.
- Elissa Jones, Hockinson volleyball, had a team-high seven kills to go along with three aces as part of a 3-0 win over Hudson’s Bay.
- Natalie Andrew and Callie Curran, Ridgefield volleyball. Andrew had 20 kills and Curran 47 assists in the Spudders’ 3-0 win over Woodland.