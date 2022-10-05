Prep Highlights: Camas boys golf wins league title
Eli Huntington and Drew Scott each shot 1-under 35 as the Camas boys golf team beat Union 148-163 to clinch the Class 4A Greater St. Helens League title on Tuesday.
Fellow Papermakers Eliseo George and Evan Chen each shot 39 at Camas Meadows.
Laredo Maldanado shot 35 to lead Union. Paxton Heitsch was next best with 39.
Camas also won the league title last year.
Stars of the day
- Jack Hendrick, Columbia River boys golf, shot a 3-under-par 33 at the Heron Lakes Greenback course for medalist honors as the Rapids beat Ridgefield.
- Kendall Lawson, Hockinson girls soccer, scored a hat trick in the Hawks’ 5-0 win over Woodland.
- Anna Chaffee, Washougal girls soccer, scored on a free kick in the final minute of the Panthers’ 1-0 win over Mark Morris.
- Billie Ross, La Center volleyball, had 11 kills and 14 digs as the Wildcats swept King’s Way Christian.
- Anna Mooney, CJ Moore and Keira Williams, Seton Catholic girls soccer, each scored two goals in an 8-1 win over Columbia-White Salmon.
- Lizzy Andrew, Ridgefield volleyball, had 12 kills, four blocks and 3 aces as the Spudders swept Washougal.
- Madison Kerch, Stevenson volleyball, had 14 kills and 15 digs as the Bulldogs outlasted Columbia-White Salmon in five sets.
- Madisen Newbury and Shaela Bradley, La Center girls soccer, each scored two goals in a 6-1 win over Castle Rock.
- Edita Ljuca, Mountain View volleyball, had a team-high 16 kills along with 7 digs in a three-set win over Heritage.
- Ariah Nassey, Heritage volleyball, had 11 kills and 14 digs in a three-set match against Mountain View.