Prep Highlights: Camas boys golf wins league title

Eli Huntington and Drew Scott each shot 1-under 35 as the Camas boys golf team beat Union 148-163 to clinch the Class 4A Greater St. Helens League title on Tuesday.

Fellow Papermakers Eliseo George and Evan Chen each shot 39 at Camas Meadows.

Laredo Maldanado shot 35 to lead Union. Paxton Heitsch was next best with 39.

Camas also won the league title last year.

