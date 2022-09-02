PREP GOLF: Vikings sweep at Lakeland Invitational





POST FALLS — Coeur d’Alene High senior Luke West earned medalist honors with a 3-under-par 70 at the Lakeland Invitational at The Links Golf Club.

Coeur d’Alene’s boys won with a 298, ahead of Lake City with a 325 and Lakeland with a 327.

“The boys are playing some good golf right now,” Coeur d’Alene boys Coach Chase Bennett said. “They’re putting it together and playing well heading into districts.”

Mady Riley of Coeur d’Alene was girls medalist with a 10-over 83.

“I’m really proud of how all our girls golfed today,” Coeur d’Alene girls Coach Jeff Lake said. “Mady has been working so hard on improving her game, and it’s been really cool to see her Evolution into one of the top Golfers in our league. Mady said her goal was to hit in the 70s, and I have no doubt she will be there soon.”

The teams compete again at the Lewiston Invitational on Sept. 12 at Lewiston Country Club.

At The Links Golf Club, Post Falls

Par 73

BOYS

MEDALIST — Luke West, Coeur d’Alene, 70.

TEAM SCORES — 1, Coeur d’Alene 298. 2, Lake City 325. 3, Lakeland 327. 4 (road), Lewiston, Sandpoint 330. 6, Moscow 335.

COEUR d’ALENE — Luke West 70, Jameson Dale 75, Ben Crabb 76, Gavin Duvall 77, Larson Overby 84, Landon Stringham 89.

LAKE CITY — Max Hosfeld 75, Wyatt Johnson 80, Seth Hartley 82, Carson Miller 88, Travis Usdrowski 93.

LAKELAND — Brady Hanna 78, Tristan Chamness 83, Garrett Love 83, Isaac Fritts 83, Arlan Holdahl 90.

LEWISTON — Carson King 74, Noah Acord 86, Teigen Knewbow 86, Jack Kramaz 87, Christian Reed 92.

SANDPOINT — Jake Samuels 75, Joey Aexel 80, Austin Dillon 86, Rusty Lee 89.

MOSCOW — Chase Lovell 77, Paxton Dorigo 84, Isaac Harmon 85, Traiden Cummings 87, Gage Schlueter 89.

GIRLS

MEDALIST — Mady Riley, Coeur d’Alene, 83.

TEAM SCORES — 1, Coeur d’Alene 350. 2, Lewiston 354. 3, Sandpoint 355. 4, Lake City 395. 5, Moscow 441. 6, Lakeland 457.

COEUR d’ALENE — Mady Riley 83, Addie Garcia 87, Sophie Vignale 89, Stella Deitz 91, Hayden Crenshaw 93, Ava Yates 104.

LEWISTON — Mollie Seibly 84, Abbigail Tellez 85, Avery Martin 100, Shelby Arellano 107.

SANDPOINT — Alexa Tuinstra 84, Taylor Mire 89, Demi Driggs 92, Raegan Samuels 99, Claire Loutzenhiser 104.

LAKE CITY — Joey Heick 92, Anne Trujillo 100, Lanie Carter 101, Malia Lindquist 102.

MOSCOW — Myah Parsons 89, Hayes Brown 98, Addison Raney 111, Alexa Lambert 142.

LAKELAND — Karsyn Miller 108, Maddy Bardin 113, Makayla Schranck 114, Delilah Zimmerman 131.