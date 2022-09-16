PREP GOLF | News, Sports, Jobs

Columbiana 157, Beaver 206

COLUMBIANA — Columbiana’s boys golf team extended its unbeaten run to 12 as it topped Beaver Local 157-206 on Thursday at Valley.

For Columbiana (12-0), Anthony Hall had a 36, ​​Rocco Crawford 39, Bayden Pipoly 39 and Maxx Grommes 43.

For Beaver Local, Michael McKenzie had a 47, Kristian Lantz 49, Mikey Druschel 52 and Mason Board 58.

Columbiana is at Salem on Tuesday.

Southern Tops dr

GLENMOOR — The Southern Local golf team improved to 16-4 by sweeping Heartland Christian and East Liverpool Christian at Cedar Hills Thursday.

Southern scored 174, followed by Heartland 185 and East Liverpool Christian 214.

Topping Southern were Zack Tribelo with a 42, Gavin Tribelo and Jaon Riggs 43s and Brady Ketchum 46.

For Heartland, Jamin Brown and Isaac Richards shot 42s, Landon Linhart 49 and Will Morgan 52.

For East Liverpool Christian, Owen Bouscher had a 43, Levi Williams 50, Noah Williams 60 and Owen Fennell 61

Southern will be back in action against Beaver Local and Oak Glen on Monday.

United 213, Minerva 244

MINERVA — Mati Zines shot a 37 in leading the United girls past Minerva, 213-244, at Great Trail Golf Course on Thursday.

Also for the Eagles, Madison Kibler had a 54, Olivia Ashburn 56 and Emma Murphy 66.

For Minerva, Calee Lukowski had a 50, Libby Barr 63, Ryleigh Mitchell 65 and Lily Mitchell 66.

United will be at the EOAC Girls Invitational at Salem Hills on Tuesday.

Carrollton 152, Salem 202

CARROLLTON — John Birong’s 36 guided Carrollton to a 152-202 win over Salem at Carroll Meadows on Thursday.

Jaxon Rinkes and Cayden Rininger each shot 38s and Colton Moore added a 40 for the Warriors.

For the Quakers, Cole Ford had a 45, Sam Bricker 51, Anthony Colian 52 and Keegan Sommers 54.

Salem drops to 4-8 overall and 2-8 in the Eastern Buckeye Conference. The Quakers will play in the EBC Tournament on Monday at Salem Golf Club.