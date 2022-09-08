PREP GOLF | News, Sports, Jobs
Crestview 199, Leetonia 216
COLUMBIANA — Crestview recorded a 199-216 win over Leetonia on Wednesday at Valley Golf Club.
For the Rebels, Luke Requardt had a 42, Rod McCune 49, Tristan Milhoan 53 and Brody Brubaker 55.
For the Bears, Evan Rosko had a 44, John Simpson 56, Braydon Gilbert 57 and Maddie Holisky 59.
Crestview plays Brookfield on Monday at Yankee Run.
Salem 174, Springfield 187
SALEM — Four Salem Golfers shot 45 and fewer for a 174-187 win over Springfield Local at Salem Hills Golf & Country Club on Wednesday.
Leaders for Salem (5-6) were Sam Bricker with a 42, Cole Ford 43, Anthony Colian 44 and Keegan Sommers 45.
For Springfield, Jackson Ensley had a 44, Donavan McTague 45, John Braumgard 46 and Kevin Flaherty 52.
Brooke Dr
WELLSBURG, W.Va. — Brooke defeated Indian Creek and Beaver Local in a tri-match on Tuesday at Highland Springs Golf Course.
Brooke shot 184 to Indian Creek’s 190 and Beaver Local’s 215.
For the Beavers, Michael McKenzie had a 48, Kristian Lantz 50, Mason Board 58 and Mikey Druschel 59.
Beaver Local hosts Lisbon today.
Columbiana 201, Southern 205
GUILFORD LAKE — Columbiana’s girls golf team beat Southern 201-205 on Wednesday at Twin Springs.
Columbiana improves to 9-5 overall and will play in the Tam O’Shanter Invitational today.
Southern is 0-4 and will host United and Leetonia on Wednesday.
For Columbianaa, Izzy Travis had a 43, Averi Mazei 51, Hailey Muntean 52 and Hannah Moffett.
For Southern, Kennedy Lewis had a 47, Paige Riggs 50, Jessica Lafferty 51 and Katie Calderon 57.
Columbiana will play in the Tam O’Shanter Invitational today.
West Branch 185, United 209
BELOIT — The West Branch girls golf team had four players in the 40s to beat United, 185-209, at Westville Lake Country Club on Wednesday.
Shaylee Muckleroy led the Warriors with a 41, followed by Katie Santee 47, Lulu Smith 48 and Jade Howell 49.
United’s Mati Zines had the low round with a 37. Madison Kibler added a 52, Olivia Ashburn 58 and Emma Murphy 62.
The Eagles will play Southern next Wednesday at Twin Springs.
.