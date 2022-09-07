PREP GOLF | News, Sports, Jobs

Salem 196, Lisbon 249

SALEM — Salem’s boys golf team beat Lisbon 196-249 on Tuesday at Salem Hills.

For the Quakers, Scott Colian had a 47, Keegan Sommers 48, Cole Ford 50 and Anthony Colian 51.

For the Devils, Garrett Wallace had a 47, Noah Minor 63, Marshall Hall 66 and Deven Scott 70.

Salem is 2-5 and hosts Carrollton on Thursday.

Columbiana 160, East Palestine 194

COLUMBIANA — Columbiana’s boys golf team carded a 160-194 win over East Palestine on Tuesday at Valley.

For the Clippers, Rocco Crawford 35, Bayden Pipoly 38, Beau Velsquez 43 and Maxx Brommes 44.

For the Bulldogs, Owen Elliott and Josh Bland had 48s. Kam Stacey and Weston Jones had 49s.

LaBrae 179, Crestview 200

CALCUTTA — LaBrae bested Crestview 179-200 on Tuesday at Beaver Creek Meadows.

For Crestview, Rod McCune had a 46, Luke Requardt 47, Tristan Milhoan 47 and Brody Brubaker 60.

Austin Rowe had a 42 for LaBrae.

Crestview is at Leetonia today at Valley.

Carrollton 159, West Branch 162

SALEM — Carrollton came away with a 159-162 win over West Branch on Tuesday at Flying B.

West Branch is 10-2.

Landon Wilson was the low scorer for the Warriors with a 37. Jaxon Robb came in with a 40, while Reed Williams shot a 41 and Dominic Brenner shot a 44 to close out the scoring for West Branch.

West Branch is at Minerva on Thursday.

West Virginia Girls State Golf

ELIZABETH, W.Va. — Oak Glen’s Brasinn Provenzano shot a 104 to finish tied for 28th at the West Virginia High School Girls Invitational Golf Championship at Mingo Bottom Golf Club on Tuesday.

A total of 83 golfers participated from around the state.

State Champion was Savanah Hawkins of Hurricane who shot a 4-under-par 68.