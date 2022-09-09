PREP GOLF: AL, TJ golf battle in tris | Amateur

by Peter Huguen



Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson golf were both in action on Thursday morning in triangulars. Abraham Lincoln competed against Sioux City Heelan and Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Green Valley Golf Course in Sioux City and Thomas Jefferson battled on the links against Sioux City North and Le Mars at Sun Valley Golf Course in Sioux City.

Abraham Lincoln finished in third place with a team score of 444. Heelan won the tri with a 319 and SBL came in second with a 334.

TJ also took third with a 342. Le Mars edged out Sioux City North 280-281.

In the Lynx’s tri, Jordan Hargrave shot a 107 to lead Abraham Lincoln. Jaymeson Vande Velde carded a 111, Tucker Haitz shot a 113, Conner Price finished with a 113, Cooper Smith totaled a 113 and Logan Mower scored a 126.

Heelan’s Shane Sanderson finished as the medalist with a 76.

People are also reading…

For the Yellow Jackets, Jace Mundt shot a 77 to lead Thomas Jefferson, Kendall Bell scored 88, Derek Runions scored 88, Jacob Lesley carded an 89 and Brady Jordensen totaled 107.

North’s Kal Chamberlain finished as the medalist with a 66.

Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson are in action next at 10 am on Wednesday at the Council Bluffs City Meet at Dodge Riverside Golf Course.