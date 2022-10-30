Prep girls soccer: Schilling’s late goal gets Union past Puyallup 2-1

Avery Schilling scored the game-winner with under two minutes to play as the Union girls soccer team beat Puyallup 2-1 on Saturday at Sparks Stadium in a loser-out match of the 4A bi-district tournament.

O’hu Miles had the assist on Schilling’s second goal.

Schilling put Union ahead 1-0 at the half with a goal Assisted by Haleigh Miller.

Union will face Tahoma on Tuesday in another loser-out match.

SKYVIEW 3, BELLARMINE 1 — Dea Covarrubias scored two goals and Avarey Kerbs had a goal and an assist as the Storm won the loser-out game in the 4A bi-district tournament. Sam Grosebeck also had an assist and made five saves in goal for Skyview, which advances to play Kentridge on Tuesday at Ingersoll Stadium in Olympia. The Storm need two more wins to qualify for state.

PENINSULA 1, MOUNTAIN VIEW 0 — The Thunder fell into the loser-out bracket of the 3A bi-district tournament with the home loss. They will face Thomas Jefferson on Tuesday at Mt. Tahoma High School to try and keep their season alive.

COLUMBIA RIVER 3, WASHOUGAL 1 — Andie Buckley and Amelie Miller assisted on each other’s goal and Ivy Henderson scored the go-ahead goal in the second half as the Rapids advanced to play RA Long in the 2A district semifinal on Tuesday.