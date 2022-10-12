Prep girls soccer: Mae Nephew does it again for Duluth East – Duluth News Tribune

DULUTH — It took nearly 80 minutes, but Duluth East senior Mae Nephew had some more playoff magic for the Greyhounds in their Section 7AAA quarterfinal matchup against Blaine Thursday at Ordean Stadium.

With less than a minute left in regulation and the score tied at zero, forward Karyssa Clough was fouled in the penalty area, giving the Greyhounds a penalty kick with just 41.1 seconds left.

Coach Steve Polkowski called on Nephew to take the shot. She buried the kick, giving East a 1-0 win over the Tornadoes and a spot in the semifinal against Blaine Thursday.

Mae Nephew (9) of Duluth East fights for the ball against Samantha Davis (9) and Lauren Hansen (22), both of Anoka, during the Section 7AAA quarterfinals on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Ordean Field in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

“I’ve taken — gosh — thousands of them and I’ve never missed,” Nephew said. “When you never miss, it’s all about picking your side before the game even starts. You commit to it and then you just pass it in.”

It’s not Nephew’s first crunch-time moment for the Greyhounds. A year ago in the Section 7AAA quarterfinal against Coon Rapids, Nephew called for the ball late in the game and scored the game-winner then as well.

“It’s a big moment, it’s a big game and she doesn’t get rattled easily,” Polkowkski said. “And it’s her senior year. I don’t think you would dream for a better situation than to have the game on your feet with less than a minute to play and she buried it.”

Grace Karakas (13) of Duluth East and Lillian Klocker (11) compete for the ball during the Section 7AAA quarterfinals on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Ordean Field in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Nephew’s late-game heroics might not have even been possible if junior defender Rylan Lorentz saved a goal earlier in the second half.

“They had a Breakaway and my keeper Maggie (Winesett) stepped out to the ball,” Lorentz said. “I thought, just to be safe, I would keep sprinting back. It went right past her, so I slid in and put it out of bounds.”

Duluth East goalkeeper Maggie WInesett makes a save against Anoka during the Section 7AAA quarterfinals on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Ordean Field in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Nephew said Lorentz slid in front of the ball “like a boss.”

The Greyhounds played well early, but Anoka rose to the challenge and adjusted.

“I felt like we came out in the first 12 minutes and took it to them and then they switched formation and caught us off guard,” Polkowski said. “The next thing you know, it turns into a track meet with both teams going back and forth.”

Mae Nephew (9), center talks to her teammates during a stoppage in the Section 7AAA quarterfinals on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Ordean Field in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

The game started to get a little chippy late in the second half as both teams struggled to score, with Anoka Coach Lucas Camargo getting sent off with a red card with less than 3 minutes to play.

With the win, the Greyhounds will play at Blaine (14-2-1) at 7 pm Thursday in the Section 7AAA semifinals.

The Bengals boast one of the top players in the state in forward Kendall Stadden. A Minnesota recruit, Stadden has 15 goals and five assists in 2022.

Rylan Lorentz (25) and Kayla Skoglund (8), both of Duluth East, position the ball in front of the goal against Anoka during the Section 7AAA quarterfinals on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Ordean Field in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

“They’ve got a really good center and they’ve got a really good goalkeeper,” Polkowski said. “They’ll be tough to beat, but it’ll be just like tonight. You’ve got to capitalize on your chances and they don’t score a ton of goals, so I feel like we can battle with them for 80 minutes.”

Nephew wants to do a little more than “battle.”

“I hope we send them home crying just like Anoka,” she said.

First half scoring — No scoring.

Second half scoring — 1. DE, Mae Nephew, 80th (PK)

Saves—Morgan Pauman, A, 6; Maggie Winesett, DE, 2nd.