Prep girls soccer: Lumberjacks look to continue reign over Section 7AA – Duluth News Tribune

CLOQUET — A little over two weeks ago, it appeared as if Cloquet-Carlton was going to cruise to a fourth consecutive section title.

The Lumberjacks had won 10 straight games and allowed just six goals in 11 games. Then came a 3-2 loss at Grand Rapids Sept. 26 — the only time the Lumberjacks have allowed more than two goals all season. Combined with a 1-0 loss at Duluth East Oct. 4 and a scoreless draw with Esko in the season finale Thursday, Cloquet-Carlton is beginning to look a little more vulnerable.

The Thunderhawks grabbed the top seed in the Section 7AA tournament with the win and the Lumberjacks (12-3-1) will face Mesabi East in the section quarterfinal Tuesday with a potential date Looming with a dangerous Duluth Denfeld team in the semifinals.

Cloquet-Carlton is still ranked 10th in Class AA in Minnesota and boasts one of the best defenses in the state, anchored by senior goalkeeper Katelyn Olson. Olson has eight shutouts this season and the Lumberjacks have allowed multiple goals only twice, the loss to Grand Rapids and in a 5-2 win over Esko in the teams’ first meeting of the season on Aug. 30.

Denfeld also boasts a strong goalie in Cayley Olson. Olson has five shutouts of her own this season and stopped three penalty kicks in the Hunters’ 1-0 win over North Branch Sept. 1.

What’s more, Denfeld senior Alyssa Doyle set the school record for goals and assists with 18 and 12, respectively, and is among the area leaders with 40 total points this season.

Duluth Denfeld’s Alyssa Doyle controls the ball during the Hunters 4-0 win over Hermantown Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Public Schools Stadium. Doyle scored two goals and had an assist in the win. Jamey Malcomb/Duluth News Tribune

“Alyssa is one of the Hardest working players that I’ve ever coached — she never gives up,” Hunters’ head Coach Leah Hamm said after the Hunters’ win over Hermantown earlier this season. “She’s always going to give you 100% effort and her drive is unmatched. She wants to score, she wants the team to have success and she wants to help her teammates. Plus she’s in great shape, so that helps her stay in the game and keep pushing the whole time.”

The Hunters finished the season with a 3-2 win over Esko and a 5-2 win over Grand Rapids to help them secure a top three seed in the section.

Defense key for Esko return to state

Esko’s Whitney Hanson and Danika Bolf of Hermantown battle for possession of the ball during a Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, match at Esko Stadium Field. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

Esko hasn’t qualified for the state tournament since 2011 and if they are going to win Section 7A in 2022, the defense will be the reason.

The Eskomos have allowed just 11 goals all season and that number includes a 5-2 loss to Cloquet-Carlton Aug. 30. Since then, Esko has allowed multiple goals just three times, in a win over Spectrum Sept. 10, a loss at Denfeld Oct. 4 and in the Eskomos’ 5-2 win over Proctor in the Section 7A quarterfinal Monday.

First-year head Coach Sharon Lahti said her top priority when she took over was the defense.

“One of the first things we talked about was that the defense is like the foundation of your house,” Lahti said. “That defense is the very first thing that we set this season, who was going to be playing back there and then we built the other positions from there. So our fastest players, truthfully, most of them are on our back line.”

The back line includes Liberty Clifford, Whitney Hanson, Reese Kuklinski and Gwendolyn Lilly, who qualified for the Class A state track meet last year in the hurdles.

The Eskomos (12-3-1), currently ranked eighth in Minnesota Class A, also bring a well-balanced offense to the pitch. 14 different players have tallied at least one score and six have scored at least five goals. Ava Korby leads the team with 14 goals, and Avery Kuklinski and Kaitlyn McConnell each have seven.

“It takes a team to win and the fact that we can have multiple people scoring — that’s huge,” Lahti said. “That’s definitely more of a Threat that a team who has just one person that they look to for scoring and that could easily be shut down.”

Esko will host Two Harbors (10-6-1) in the Section 7A semifinal at 4 pm Wednesday. The Eskomos beat the Agates 6-0 in their only previous meeting this season.

Spectrum will host Legacy Christian Academy in the other Section 7A semifinal at 4 pm Wednesday.

Duluth East played Anoka on Tuesday in the opening round of the Section 7AAA tournament. Check out the Wednesday E-edition for coverage of the Greyhounds game.